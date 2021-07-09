Sex and the City Sequel Series First Look Revealed by HBO Max

The Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That is coming to HBO Max, and has revealed a first-look photo that will get fans excited! The new photo shows series leads Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Davis) stepping back out in their chic outfits for another day of New York City life. The Photo has been released as a signal to Sex and the City fans that production on the HBO Max sequel series has officially begun; the new installment of Sex and the City will be 10 episodes, although no official premiere date has yet been set.

HBO Max's Sex and the City sequel series will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they "navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s." Original series star Kim Cattrall (who played the frisky Samantha Jones) will not be involved in the new series - much to the collective chagrin of many fans.

The Sex and the City stars made a big, coordinated, social media reveal back in January, letting fans know that the sequel series was happening. Kim Cattrall also spoke about her reluctance to return to Sex and the City and the role of Samantha, late last year:

“I remember getting a lot of grief on social media for not wanting to do a film," Cattrall told the Women's Prize for Fiction podcast in December. "It was astonishing some of the things people wrote to me — ‘I work in a bank and I don't like this person and I don't like the hours, and I don’t like this and I do it so you just do it!’” she said. “'Give me what I want. I do it. I'm miserable, you be miserable too.'"

"I'm lucky enough to have choice, not that I haven't worked for it, but I have it,” she added. “It's something I feel very lucky to have and I'm very protective of it. I wouldn't be any good doing something that I really didn't want to do.”

We also know that Sex and the City will be one of the biggest productions to take on a very sensitive and timely subject for NYC: the COVID-19 pandemic:

"[COVID-19 will] obviously be part of the storyline because that's the city [these characters] live in," Sarah Jessica Parker told Vanity Fair. "And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all."

Sex and the City's sequel series And Just Like That will stream on HBO Max.