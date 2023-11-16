Shadow & Bone Author Responds to Netflix Cancellation

On Wednesday, Netflix officially ended their take on the Grishaverse with the streamer not only cancelling Shadow and Bone after two seasons abut also announcing that they had elected to not move forward with the Six of Crows spinoff as well. Now, author of the Grishaverse book series, which includes three Shadow and Bone books and two Six of Crows books Leigh Bardugo has responded. Bardugo took to social media to respond to the news, expressing both heartbreak at the news as well as gratitude for the fans.

"Friends, by now you've probably heard that there will be no season 3 for Shadow and Bone and no Six of Crows spinoff," Bardugo wrote. "The news hit me hard. I'm heartbroken and deeply disappointed, but I'm also trying to hold onto my very real gratitude. Most authors never get to see their work adapted. Many who do end up regretting the experience. I'm one of those lucky few who can look at an adaptation with pride and tremendous joy. I am so grateful to our writers, our crew, and our extraordinary cast who are not just wildly talented, but genuinely good people. Most of all I want to say how grateful I am to the folks reading this — whether you found your way to the books first or discovered them through the show. The Grishaverse is a better place because of you and I am so thankful for every tweet, post, comment, review, artwork, fic, tattoo, and cosplay that helped to make all of this possible. We're book people and that means we never stop imagining that magic can be made real. You are proof of that. Now, I'm going to go have a cry, and maybe a drink and then see where the story takes us next. No mourners, Leigh."

What Is Shadow and Bone About?

In Season 2 of Shadow and Bone, Alina Starkov is on the run. A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she's determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. But General Kirigan has returned to finish what he started. Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever. To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers. Back in Ketterdam, the Crows must forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives. When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner.

"We play with time," Shadow and Bone showrunner Eric Heisserer previously told ComicBook.com. "The time in the Season 2 finale [especially], there are moments that are weeks apart that will feel like they are moments apart during those final scenes. The shot on the Volkvolny with Mal and Inej is actually weeks before the voiceover of Kaz that you hear in the final scene because as we state, the coronation that's happening in Ravka is on the same night as the Ice Court heist. Therefore, in the event of a Six of Crows storyline, that season will play out at the same time as a good chunk of the scene that you see at the end of the Season 2 finale."

Who Stars in Shadow and Bone?

Shadow and Bone stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, and Ben Barnes as General Kirigan.