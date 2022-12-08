Shadow & Bone Reveals Season 2 Release Date Coming to Netflix Sooner Than We Thought

Shadow and Bone Season 2 is coming more quickly than expected. Netflix has announced that the series will be back in March. Leigh Bardugo's massive work on the Grishaverse will be reflected in the new season even more heavily. Alina Starkov is back to wield the light against a group of dangerous enemies. Season 1 premiered all the way back in 2021, and fans have been patiently waiting for another update. This week's news from Netflix has sent the fandom into overdrive.

"The most wonderful thing about Season Two is that we get to advance the story of these characters that we'd left in precarious positions at the end of Season One," showrunner Eric Heisserer said. "Tjere's a lot of potential for them this season. They have to face the consequences for their actions, and then they get to meet new people along the way. The Grishaverse also expands in this season, both in mythology and in characters. In doing so, we expand the world, we got to new locations, we visit Novyi Zem and She Han, and those are all integral to the narrative."

What's To Come in Season 2?

Co-showrunner Daegan Fryklind added, "We've also really dug into more of the mythology this season in terms of the amplifiers, but also the creator of the amplifiers, Morzova, who he was, what his backstory is, and how he ties into this world. We go out and we go deeper."

Executive producer Bardugo also had some thought about how this show has evolved. "I think the readers now trust our writers the way that I do. This season I was able to step back and put the show more firmly in their hands. I think when we approached Season One, a lot of people were like, "It's impossible. It can't be done. Why would you bring Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows together?" And I think now, we have that trust. And I think it's going to be very, very exciting for them to see the way that trust pays off in Season Two."

"Every part of the Grishaverse is coming into play. We are going to see some incredible new characters. We're going to see characters interacting with each other, questing with each other, fighting and laughing with each other, who we never got to see together in the books," she added. "And I think that's a unique thing about this show. Readers are not only going to be surprised by the way that these storylines crash into each other, they're never going to know where. the next move is coming from – and that actually was a pleasure for me because I got to be surprised by my own stories."

Are you excited for Season 2 a bit early? Let us know down in the comments!