Shark Below Zero Clip Features a Close Call With Shark Tagging (Exclusive)

The excitement and wonder surrounding sharks is something that can't be contained to one special, one day, or even one week, with National Geographic celebrating the fish with an entire month of programming throughout its Sharkfest. The event kicked off earlier this month and sprawls across multiple networks and streaming platforms, with the all-new special Shark Below Zero being set to premiere on Nat Geo WILD on July 24th at 8 p.m. ET. The special focuses on the sharks that survive in frigid temperatures, with an exclusive clip highlighting how tricky it can be to place pertinent tags to collect information on the fish. You can check out the exclusive clip above before Shark Below Zero premieres on Nat Geo WILD on July 24th at 8 p.m. ET.

National Geographic describes the month-long event, "With cutting-edge technology and actual industry-leading experts, Sharkfest will entertain viewers with four weeks of explosive, hair-raising and celebratory shark programming that will showcase the captivating science, power, and beauty of these magnificent animals -- because one week is simply not enough. With over 22 hours of original programming and over 50 hours of enhanced content, viewers will dive deep into the unpredictable psyche of sharks -- without the distraction of celebrities.

"Sharkfest will explore the waters across the nation in Cape Cod, Florida, Hawaii, New York, South Carolina, and around the world in Australia, the Bahamas, Canada, Indonesia, South Africa, the U.K., and more for a global underwater adventure."

This year's Sharkfest specials are as follows:

Bull Shark Bandits

Nat Geo WILD – Premieres July 24th at 10 p.m. ET



Available now on Disney+ and Hulu

Shark biologists Dr. Johan Gustafson and Dr. Mariel Familiar López investigate rising reports of bull sharks stealing from fishermen in Weipa, northern Australia. Could this methodical and radical shift in behavior provide new evidence of shark intelligence? To find out, the team deploys groundbreaking experiments and technology, including a new prototype diving cage.

Shark Eat Shark

Nat Geo WILD – Premieres July 26th at 10 p.m. ET



Available now on Disney+ and Hulu

Around the world, reports of shark-on-shark attacks are on the rise. Now, off South Africa's dramatic southern coast, a new hotspot has emerged – a bay where white sharks hunt other sharks. In a groundbreaking investigation, Enrico Gennari and Lacey Williams lead a team of experts into the deep to capture conclusive evidence of SHARKS EATING SHARKS!

Saved from a Shark

Nat Geo WILD – Premieres July 27th at 8 p.m. ET



Available now on Disney+ and Hulu

The scientific community is divided as to whether dolphins or whales will deliberately save a person from a shark attack. But the people who have lived through these terrifying encounters don't doubt what happened.

When Sharks Attack 360 (Six-Episode Series)

Nat Geo WILD – Premieres July 30th at 6 p.m. ET



Available now on Disney+ and Hulu

An international team of experts hunts for clues as they investigate why sharks bite humans. They unravel the surprising threads that link these incidents. As the evidence mounts, they analyze data in a cutting-edge VFX shark lab to understand in forensic detail why sharks attack.



Return of the White Shark

Nat Geo WILD – Premieres July 25th at 8 p.m. ET



Available now on Disney+ and Hulu

Hundreds of great white sharks have recently appeared on the doorstep of one of America's most popular tourist destinations, hunting in ways never documented before. To understand why the sharks are here and what this means for Cape Cod, a team of scientists are studying this new phenomenon to try to keep people safe. Are the sharks changing the natural ecosystem ... or restoring it?

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead

Nat Geo WILD – Premieres July 28th at 9 p.m. ET



Available now on Disney+ and Hulu

In Florida, a rare event between top ocean predators was captured on video: bull sharks attacking a great hammerhead. Dr. Heithaus and a team of shark experts launch an investigation pinning one against the other. They put experiments to the test to see what happens when these top predators come head-to-head.

Shark Below Zero

Nat Geo WILD – Premieres July 24th at 8 p.m. ET



Available now on Disney+ and Hulu

White sharks have been spotted across Canada as far north as the coast of Newfoundland. After the first suspected white shark attack in Canada for over 150 years, experts Greg Skomal, Heather Bowlby, Megan Winton, and Warren Joyce investigate what drives white shark's journey to the northernmost limit of their range.

Sharkano: Hawaii

Nat Geo WILD – Premieres July 24th at 9 p.m. ET and 11 p.m. ET

Available now on Disney+ and Hulu

To find out why sharks are drawn to Hawaii's volcanoes, biologists Dr. Mike Heithaus and Dr. Frances Farabaugh free dive with one of the most dangerous sharks: the tiger shark.

When Sharks Attack...and Why (Eight-Episode Series)

Nat Geo WILD – Premieres July 26th at 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET



Available now on Disney+ and Hulu

From America's coastlines to exotic beaches around the world, shark attacks are becoming more unpredictable. Many of these attacks occur suddenly, in large numbers, and in unexpected locations -- puzzling locals and scientists alike. Experts investigate these mysterious incidents to discover what is affecting some of nature's most feared fish.

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground

Nat Geo WILD – Premieres July 28th at 8 p.m. ET

Available now on Disney+ and Hulu

In the Bahamas, more than 30% of dolphins have shark-bite scars. With a never-before-seen non-toxic gel bite pad and life-sized dolphin decoy, Dr. Mike Heithaus and Dr. Valeria Paz collect bite impressions from three shark species that might be the predators. Bites from bull sharks, tiger sharks, and great hammerheads -- up to 14 feet long -- are compared to scars photographed on dolphins.

Tune in to the Nat Geo WILD premiere of Shark Below Zero on July 24th at 8 p.m. ET. Check out other Sharkfest specials now on Disney+ and Hulu.

Which specials are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments!