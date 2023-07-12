Discovery Channel Releases Full Shark Week 2023 Schedule

We're less than two weeks away from the most wonderful time of the year, as Discovery Channel's Shark Week will be kicking off on Sunday, July 23rd. This year's event marks the 35th anniversary of the week-long programming, with the network enlisting Aquaman himself Jason Momoa to serve as the host of the exciting occasion. Discovery Channel has announced their schedule of all-new programs, which features brand-new events and also new chapters in ongoing and beloved series. In addition to airing on Discovery Channel, the new specials will also be available to stream on Max.

Per press release, "Jason Momoa, the fan-favorite actor, superhero, and conservationist who is dedicated to protecting and preserving the world's oceans, will host the 35th year of Shark Week, Discovery Channel's week-long celebration and investigation of shark habits and behaviors. Each night, beginning Sunday, July 23rd at 8 p.m. ET, Momoa will guide fans through nearly 20 new hours of television featuring the apex predators, including Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy that will provide a first time, close-up look at a great white shark feast -- captured by researchers with cameras inside a whale carcass decoy -- or Cocaine Sharks that reveals what happens to sharks that possibly feed on cocaine and other illegal drugs dumped in South Florida waters.

"A top-rated programming event that attracted more than 28 million viewers last year, Shark Week also will spotlight innovative technology used to track and study unique shark species and their enemies. Showcasing the work of the world's most respected marine biologists and science institutions, Shark Week also will delve into mating and migration patterns -- showing rare footage -- as researchers follow the sharks to remote locations in South Africa and New Zealand.

"Following Shark Week, audiences can see Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, premiering in theaters on December 20th."

Scroll down to see the schedule of new Shark Week programming on the Discover Channel before the event starts on Sunday, July 23rd.