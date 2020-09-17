Hulk Star Mark Ruffalo Welcomes She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany to the Marvel Family

✖

Marvel fans are thrilled that Tatiana Maslany is She-Hulk. The Orphan Black and Perry Mason star was just announced to play Jennifer Walters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an attorney (specializing in superpowered clients) who gets transformed into her own version of The Hulk ("She-Hulk") by a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. Naturally, the MCU already has an actor who is now iconic for bringing Hulk to life onscreen: Mark Ruffalo, who has already been rumored to have signed-on for a She-Hulk appearance. Ever the gracious ambassador, Ruffalo has now taken to social media to welcome Tatiana Maslany to the Marvel and/or Hulk family:

"Welcome to the family, cuz! @tatianamaslany #SheHulk" is what Ruffalo posted to Twitter.

Marvel fans quickly pounced on the Hulk actor, trying to get Mark Ruffalo to confirm his rumored role in the She-Hulk series, but Ruffalo didn't bite. To be fair: Ruffalo was outed as a notorious spoiler (alongside Spider-Man actor Tom Holland) during the super-secretive lead-ups to Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame (respectively). He's since learned his lesson, in that regard. Ruffalo and Maslany are both highly-talented character actors, so seeing them onscreen together would (will?) be a treat.

Marvel's She-Hulk Disney+ series has been quickly gearing up for what seems like a production that primed and ready to start. It was announced months back that Rick and Morty's Jessica Gao would lead She-Hulk's writers room. Those scripts were completed, and just yesterday it was announced that Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) has been tapped as showrunner. It seems clear that Marvel Studios is making along the lines of a workplace comedy with an obvious superhero twist to it, and which will also allow for some biting (and perhaps wonderfully demented) social commentary, as well.

Right now, rumors have pointed to She-Hulk being possibly around six episodes long when it eventually airs on Disney+. However, that limited series will be just the beginning for the character, according to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. Feige was clear when announcing the second wave of Marvel-Disney+ series (She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel) that these characters would start on small screens in their own Disney+ series, before making the jump into MCU movies, later:

"Some characters we've announced like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight you will meet for the first time on a Disney+ show," Feige explained. "And then they'll go into the movies but the MCU will now go back and forth."

No word yet on when She-Hulk will start filming, or a release date. Other upcoming Marvel Disney+ series include Moon Knight, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision, and Ms. Marvel. So far, it seems that only WandaVision will make its original 2020 air date.