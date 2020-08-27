She-Ra Showrunner Apologizes After Controversial Crew Livestream

✖

She-Ra and The Princesses of Power’s showrunner apologized after a controversial crew Livestream left fans upset. Noelle Stevenson issued a swift apology on Twitter for some inappropriate jokes about slavery and other language during the stream. While the crew has all been horrified at how those words were received on social media, as they believed they were inside jokes that didn’t hurt anyone, it became clear that the show’s wide-reaching fanbase was not amused. So, the showrunner had to step up and apologize to Black fans of the show and fans of color for being a part of that moment.

Hey everyone, I made a very careless statement in today's stream that hurt a lot of Black fans and fans of color. The implications did not occur to me and that lapse in judgment is fully, 100% on me. I apologize wholeheartedly and I'm sorry for the hurt caused and trust lost. — Noelle Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) August 27, 2020

I take the responsibility of creating a safe and positive space for fans very seriously, and I've failed in that today. Thank you for making your voices heard. I will be rededicating myself to examining my language and behavior so that this failure will never be repeated. — Noelle Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) August 27, 2020

And for white and nonblack fans, please remember that I do not need defending and do not harass or add emotional labor to those hurt by this. I accept the consequences and will be taking serious action to make this right in any way I can. — Noelle Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) August 27, 2020

