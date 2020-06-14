She-Ra Fans Are Demanding a Movie
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power fans are fighting for a movie following the show's final season. The series ended with lead character Adora and her friend turned rival Catra finally revealing their true, romantic feelings for one another. However, with Horde Prime to deal with, the series didn't have as much time to spend on Adora and Catra's new relationship as some fans would have liked. That has led to fans asking Netflix and DreamWorks Animation for more She-Ra, either with additional seasons or with a movie. Series creator Noelle Stevenson even addressed the topic during a charity stream earlier this month.
"I would love to make a She-Ra movie," Stevenson said. "I think that would be cool. It'd be fun. I don't know what the possibility of that is. I mean, I think if you guys just keep up the momentum and keep asking for it... It's not really my call, but I would definitely be a part of it if it was happening... I hope that something else happens with She-Ra. I have no idea though, so, unfortunately, that's all I can say for right now."
Fans have taken to Twitter and are tweeting about the idea of She-Ra movie so much that the hashtag is trending on Twitter. Keep reading to see what they're saying.
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is streaming now on Netflix.
For the Muscles
do it for her biceps and her back muscles #SheRaMovie pic.twitter.com/KjBasdDUVF— ΛLΣX 🐻 bIm | ✾ 𝖑𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖎𝖊'𝖘 𝖌𝖋 ✾ (@melogkin) June 14, 2020
Miss Her
LOOK AT HER, SHE’S BEAUTIFUL— Catrax-S/ Catradora Canon🌈 - Thanks She Ra (@catrax_s) June 14, 2020
I miss her and I want to see her again #SheRaMovie pic.twitter.com/RJ8Z9Q8yIQ
New Outfit Please
please we need a #SheRaMovie so adora can finally change her clothes pic.twitter.com/MEQ7eEngRd— 𝔰𝔞𝔪 • acab 🗣 (@catraspjs) June 14, 2020
More Catradora
#SheRaMovie COME ON WE CANT HAVE JUST ONE CATRADORA KISS pic.twitter.com/96DHryHbdc— SPOP First lady || Thot || BLM (@spopthot) June 14, 2020
Not Ready to Say Goodbye
#SheRaMovie becasue I'm not ready to say goodbye to these characters. Not yet. pic.twitter.com/NFKuhybf4I— AJ 👑😼 ✿ (@catrasadoras) June 14, 2020
Can you hear it?
Images that can be heard #SheRaMovie pic.twitter.com/isCsUYpf6V— hEy aDoRa 🤠 Kipo Spoilers (@catradoraa__) June 14, 2020
On Screen Again
oh to be able to see them on my screen again... #SheRaMovie pic.twitter.com/MEFkiigg3b— 𝒃𝒓𝒆 (@sapphicatra) June 14, 2020
We Want to See It
im just gonna say dreamworks & netflix needs to acknowledge how successful shera really was, y’all want some coin? open your purse and make shera and the princesses of power your next big production film! we wanna see it! #SheRaMovie pic.twitter.com/rYU5rW08Ph— bow.baby.bow (@honorofgayskuII) June 14, 2020
Don't Stop
COME ON, GUYS. DON’T STOP, WE CAN DO THIS! #SHERAMOVIE pic.twitter.com/QniKZlr9uY— ً (@catrasvoice) June 14, 2020
Let Them Laugh
#SheRaMovie I want to see them laugh again!!!! pic.twitter.com/wuUi3BDJgK— h. 🐺 | BLM (@angelicymomma) June 14, 2020
