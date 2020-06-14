She-Ra Fans Are Demanding a Movie

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power fans are fighting for a movie following the show's final season. The series ended with lead character Adora and her friend turned rival Catra finally revealing their true, romantic feelings for one another. However, with Horde Prime to deal with, the series didn't have as much time to spend on Adora and Catra's new relationship as some fans would have liked. That has led to fans asking Netflix and DreamWorks Animation for more She-Ra, either with additional seasons or with a movie. Series creator Noelle Stevenson even addressed the topic during a charity stream earlier this month.

"I would love to make a She-Ra movie," Stevenson said. "I think that would be cool. It'd be fun. I don't know what the possibility of that is. I mean, I think if you guys just keep up the momentum and keep asking for it... It's not really my call, but I would definitely be a part of it if it was happening... I hope that something else happens with She-Ra. I have no idea though, so, unfortunately, that's all I can say for right now."

Fans have taken to Twitter and are tweeting about the idea of She-Ra movie so much that the hashtag is trending on Twitter. Keep reading to see what they're saying.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is streaming now on Netflix.