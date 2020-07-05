She-Ra Trends Again as Fans Demand More From Netflix

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power wrapped up it's final season earlier this year, but fan are asking for more. The series trending again on Twitter as fans continue to demand "more She-Ra." The Netflix animated series from DreamWorks Animation ended with lead character Adora and her friend turned rival Catra finally revealing their true, romantic feelings for one another. Oh, and also they had Horde Prime to deal with, so that kept everyone busy for a while. Fans have been asking Netflix and DreamWorks Animation to greenlight more She-Ra, either with additional seasons or with a movie. Series creator Noelle Stevenson commented on the movement during a charity stream.

"I would love to make a She-Ra movie," Stevenson said. "I think that would be cool. It'd be fun. I don't know what the possibility of that is. I mean, I think if you guys just keep up the momentum and keep asking for it... It's not really my call, but I would definitely be a part of it if it was happening... I hope that something else happens with She-Ra. I have no idea though, so, unfortunately, that's all I can say for right now."

Fans have taken to Twitter and are tweeting for more She-Ra. Keep reading to see what they're saying.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is streaming now on Netflix.