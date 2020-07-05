She-Ra Trends Again as Fans Demand More From Netflix
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power wrapped up it's final season earlier this year, but fan are asking for more. The series trending again on Twitter as fans continue to demand "more She-Ra." The Netflix animated series from DreamWorks Animation ended with lead character Adora and her friend turned rival Catra finally revealing their true, romantic feelings for one another. Oh, and also they had Horde Prime to deal with, so that kept everyone busy for a while. Fans have been asking Netflix and DreamWorks Animation to greenlight more She-Ra, either with additional seasons or with a movie. Series creator Noelle Stevenson commented on the movement during a charity stream.
"I would love to make a She-Ra movie," Stevenson said. "I think that would be cool. It'd be fun. I don't know what the possibility of that is. I mean, I think if you guys just keep up the momentum and keep asking for it... It's not really my call, but I would definitely be a part of it if it was happening... I hope that something else happens with She-Ra. I have no idea though, so, unfortunately, that's all I can say for right now."
Fans have taken to Twitter and are tweeting for more She-Ra. Keep reading to see what they're saying.
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is streaming now on Netflix.
Just This Once
prevnext
dreamworks don’t you get it? i miss them. so please just this once give me MORE SHE RA pic.twitter.com/hQ5vuaFRTj— gray (@grayadora) July 5, 2020
Give Her Love
prevnext
I didn’t forget about this underrated queen, GIVE HER THE SCREENTIME AND LOVE SHE DESERVES! MORE SHE RA pic.twitter.com/QsvU6uNwEO— 𝐚𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐡 ✰ (@catradvras) July 5, 2020
They're In
prevnext
BOTH AJ AND AIMEE ARE DOWN FOR IT 👀👀
MORE SHE RA pic.twitter.com/7CmxnBKX4t— ✿ ari ✿ dyke month (@lesbjancatra) July 5, 2020
Best Redemption Since Zuko
prevnext
MORE SHE RA for the best redemption arc since prince zuko pic.twitter.com/Hxg4eVRWhV— ellie 🪐 𝒾𝓈 𝒶 𝓌𝒶𝓇𝓇𝒾𝑜𝓇 (@SapphiScientist) July 5, 2020
Happy Birthday
prevnext
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO HER!!!— cata ✨ (@sharingayx) July 5, 2020
MORE SHE RA pic.twitter.com/3RyjrMsLNm
More Group Hugs
prevnext
MORE SHE RA BECAUSE WE NEED MORE THAN ONE BEST FRIENDS SQUAD GROUP HUG pic.twitter.com/vKDkugvg6m— evie (@bonnibelbg) July 5, 2020
That Cast
prevnext
MORE SHE RA because I also miss Cast :') pic.twitter.com/AQOUEJp3re— hEy aDoRa 🤠 (@catradoraa__) July 5, 2020
More of Them
prevnext
i need more of them together !!!!!!!
MORE SHE RA pic.twitter.com/ZJHkYllXTD— tata (@catriadora) July 5, 2020
More Smiles
prevnext
I want a she ra movie because I want to see this smiles more and more.
MORE SHE RA pic.twitter.com/gxuA4Vf8Jl— suricate SCORPIA'S DAY ✿ (@suricatefodido) July 5, 2020
Do It For Them
prev
more she ra!! do it for THEM!! pic.twitter.com/CrLKwEVn6d— 𝐚𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐡 ✰ (@catradvras) July 5, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.