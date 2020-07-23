New Shock Docs Series on Travel Channel Dives Deep Into True Terror Tales

Whether it be programs like Ghost Nation, Ghost Adventures, or Hotel Paranormal, the Travel Channel has a long history of transporting audiences to some of the most frightening locations on the planet from the comfort of their own homes through investigations, with the all-new series Shock Docs aiming to shed light on the history of paranormal hot spots, which launches on Monday, September 7th at 9 p.m. ET. As opposed to being investigations from researchers hoping to uncover all-new evidence, the program looks back at the history of the spooky locales to give audiences a fresh appreciation for the unsettling events that have unfolded there.

The first entry into the series will explore Ed and Lorraine Warren, the real-life investigators that were played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in The Conjuring franchise.

In the episode “Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren,” audiences will learn about how, during the 1970s and 1980s, the Warrens made numerous appearances on television talking about their cases and spreading the word about the paranormal and preternatural worlds that exist all around us. Their life’s mission: to prove the existence of good and evil; God and the devil. Along the way, they pioneered many techniques still used in the field today, including audio and visual recording devices, advanced electromagnetic devices and even produced their own television show. This two-hour special features interviews with their daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Tony Spera, who share never-before-broadcast audio of Ed conducting interviews for the Bridgeport, Connecticut, poltergeist case, and rare video of the Warrens helping a young woman coming under demonic possession. Tony also has granted the production access to his catalog of footage from his television series, “Seekers of the Supernatural.” It includes many hours of Ed and Lorraine discussing their work with Tony.

“Travel Channel fans have an insatiable appetite for the classic cases that even the paranormal investigators revere,” Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel, shared in a statement. “In these ‘shockumentaries,’ we start at the beginning and explore why these places and cases remain the most famous – and the most haunted – in the country.”

Each installment of Travel Channel’s Shock Docs goes to the heart of a true American horror story – and a peek into history. We travel across the country to uncover the best-documented paranormal encounters – tales recorded on video and audio that capture the raw terror of an encounter with evil. Additional Shock Docs on the slate for later this fall will delve into the true-life hauntings of the “Amityville Horror House” and “The Exorcism of Roland Doe.”

Stay tuned for details on Shock Docs before its premiere on Monday, September 7th at 9 p.m. ET.

