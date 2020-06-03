Ghost Adventures: Quarantine Miniseries Gets Trailer

The Travel Channel has been able to whisk viewers away to exciting locales from the comfort of their own homes in all of its years of programming, which viewers around the world are more desperate for than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Ghost Adventures crew delivering their own spin on being quarantined with the all-new miniseries Ghost Adventures: Quarantine. Various health organizations around the world are deterring people from congregating en masse, resulting in the paranormal investigators quarantining themselves in Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum for 10 days, opting to avoid enlisting a camera crew and instead shot the special themselves. Additionally, the special event series will see the team opening up the museum's Dybbuk Box, which is considered one of the museum's most paranormal artifacts. Ghost Adventures: Quarantine premieres on the Travel Channel on June 11th at 9 p.m. ET.

Per press release, "It’s widely believed that supernatural entities feed off of fear, and the greater the fear, the more dangerous spirits become. Travel Channel’s special four-part miniseries Ghost Adventures: Quarantine, premiering Thursday, June 11th at 9 p.m. ET and airing weekly through July 2nd, tests the theory firsthand, as Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley, and Billy Tolley quarantine themselves for 10 days inside Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas. In a frightening expose filmed entirely by the guys without a production crew, the team – maintaining proper social distance practices amid the coronavirus pandemic – discover how heightened levels of fear in this unprecedented time impact the dark energies attached to the world’s most haunted objects. With no recent visitors to the museum due to the closure, Bagans and the team are the first people in weeks to encounter these powerful paranormal forces and face them head on. And in a highly anticipated moment, Bagans finally opens the infamous Dybbuk Box to investigate its sinister influence."

“This is by far the most intense investigation and in-depth experiment we have ever done, considering the whole tone of doing a lockdown within a pandemic lockdown...it’s as raw and terrifying as it gets,” Bagans detailed. “Fear gives entities power, and fear is now permeating our society on a scale we haven’t experienced before. We are witnessing the amount of spirit activity greatly increase and we need to understand how this unprecedented situation affects things on a supernatural level. This led us to finally open the Dybbuk Box – a moment that will live with me forever.”

The release adds, "Each hour-long episode, shot entirely by the foursome, will focus on the most menacing areas and artifacts within the museum, including the Devil’s Rocking Chair, Peggy the Doll, and the notorious Dybbuk Box – a terrifyingly haunted object believed to curse those who come in contact with it. Determined to find out if paranormal activity is magnified by the fear surrounding the pandemic, the team deploys new investigative tactics and scientific devices in their hunt for answers. With this, in a long-awaited moment, Zak Bagans opens the Dybbuk Box to understand the scope and power of its energy. During their investigation, the team also remote video interviews previous museum visitors, tour guides, and other special guests – people whose horrifying experiences in the museum form a baseline for what the team can expect. With their own apprehension at an all-time high, the crew fears the restless spirits inside the museum are more dangerous than ever."

Tune in to Ghost Adventures: Quarantine beginning on Thursday, June 11th at 9 p.m. ET on the Travel Channel.

