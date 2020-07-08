Hotel Paranormal Unearths an Ancient Evil in New Clip (Exclusive)

✖

As people around the world find themselves quarantined in their own homes, the Travel Channel offers us opportunities to explore all corners of the world, which includes spending some time in creepy locales thanks to the new series Hotel Paranormal. As the title implies, viewers will be able to venture into some of the world's most haunted hotels from the comfort of their own homes, with famous Ghostbuster Dan Aykroyd lending his narration talents to the series for an added layer of enjoyment. You can check out an exclusive clip from Hotel Paranormal above before tuning in to the series premiere on Saturday, July 11th at 10 p.m. ET on the Travel Channel.

“As a longtime believer in ghosts, I think the incredible encounters we’re highlighting on Hotel Paranormal will open up a lot of minds and hopefully break through some of the skepticism people carry about the paranormal,” Aykroyd shared in a statement about the new project. “I’m excited to lend my voice to help bring viewers across the United States, these gripping real-life ghost stories, many of which take place in their own backyards.”

In the premiere episode, a travelling salesman checks into a motel where he documents poltergeist activity with his cell phone. Fleeing into the night, he becomes possessed by the spirit of a murderer and in need of an exorcism. While on a school trip to the Vatican, a teenager and his friends accidentally set free an ancient evil and suffer the consequences. Then, a journalist is hunting down a story in Connecticut when she checks into a historic New England inn and fights off a supernatural attack. These guests have all become prey to a paranormal predator.

The rest of the season breaks down as follows:

“A Dark History”– Premieres Saturday, July 18th at 10 p.m. ET

Supernatural events compel a hotel owner to dig up buried secrets, a chef is terrorized by a ghostly lady in red and a young boy is menaced by a dark apparition at a luxury hotel.

“Paranormal Target” – Premieres Saturday, July 25th at 10 p.m. ET

A security guard chases down a mysterious intruder at an isolated luxury hotel, an otherworldly creature follows two hikers back to their hotel room and a widow is accosted by a demonic entity at a small town bed-and-breakfast.

“Territorial Spirits”– Premieres Saturday, August 1 at 10 p.m. ET

Renovations stir the ire of spirits at an infamous Arizona hotel, a porter is attacked by the ghost of a murderous pirate and a woman has a close encounter with a dead teenager at a historic inn.

“When Ghosts Attach” – Premieres Saturday, August 8th at 10 p.m. ET

A skeptic becomes a believer after a spectral bride appears on a hotel balcony, ghostly orphans attack a father and daughter in New Orleans and a man fights off the spirit of a serial killer at a roadside motel.

“Haunted by Many”– Premieres Saturday, August 15th at 10 p.m. ET

A cocktail waitress is attacked by malicious entities at a hotel bar and a bed-and-breakfast owner fights off a succubus while renovating a former brothel.

“Confined Spirits”– Premieres Saturday, August 22nd at 10 p.m. ET

A romantic getaway becomes a night of terror, shadowy apparitions terrorize a front-desk clerk during the night shift and a security guard is accosted in a haunted bathroom at a glitzy California hotel.

“The Witching Hour” – Premieres Saturday, August 29th at 10 p.m. ET

A malicious presence attacks a bed-and-breakfast owner in the middle of the night, a couple awakens to a spirit shaking their bed and a woman gets a bizarre phone call at a seedy motel.

“Dark Secrets” – Premieres Saturday, September 5th at 10 p.m. ET

A hotel owner fights to save an entity from dark forces haunting the property and a woman longing for luxury in a four-star spa is confronted by a ghostly maid.

“Evil Residents” – Premieres Saturday, September 12th at 10 p.m. ET

A security guard encounters a well-dressed spirit at an upscale California hotel, an invisible attacker leaves scratches on a woman and a young girl watches a shadow man emerge from the walls of her hotel suite.

Tune in to the series premiere of Hotel Paranormal on Saturday, July 11th at 10 p.m. ET on the Travel Channel.

