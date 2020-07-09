The Osbournes Reunite for New Paranormal Series on Travel Channel

Ozzy Osbourne and his family have been staples of various forms of reality television for years, with Ozzy, wife Sharon, and son Jack embarking on a new project for the Travel Channel, The Osbournes Want to Believe, focusing on a wide variety of otherworldly occurrences. Unlike most paranormal investigation series, rather than embarking on journeys into the hearts of bizarre activity, the series will see Jack attempting to convince his parents that various phenomena do exist and offer proof that there's more to this world than meets the eye. The new series is set to debut on the Travel Channel on Sunday, August 2nd at 10 p.m. ET.

During each hour-long episode, Jack will reveal a series of mind-blowing paranormal clips from the great beyond for his parents, Ozzy and Sharon, to witness. From Bigfoot to UFOs, poltergeists, creepy dolls, and unexplained apparitions, the couple will review – and critique – each caught-on-camera moment, a compilation of Jack’s favorite pieces of evidence. Not ones to shy away from honesty and humor, there’s no shortage of fun, antics, and lively commentary in the Osbourne screening room.

“We see if I can poke at my parents,” Jack shared with Variety. “It’s actually going to be a lot of fun."

The series is inspired by the current coronavirus pandemic, in which everyone's opportunities are limited as we are quarantining ourselves in our homes and extended travel is extremely limited. Jack stars in the investigation series Portals to Hell, whose second season debuted earlier this year.

“I was a big X-Files fan – the biggest nerd ever. I read all the books, watched all the episodes. And so, for me, as a kid, it was like a nerdy hobby – the paranormal, and UFOs, and ghosts,” Jack revealed of his passion for the subject.

While Ozzy has been a prominent figure in the heavy metal community dating back to the '60s with Black Sabbath, it was the reality TV series The Osbournes that launched in 2002 that offered an intimate look at the family and their daily activities. Given the intimidating reputation of Ozzy and his "Prince of Darkness" moniker, the series offered a fascinating juxtaposition to that image with the family's hilarious and heart-warming interactions.

Unfortunately, the entire family's busy schedules likely means the upcoming eight-episode series is likely a one-off experience.

“Everyone’s time is very limited with what we can do work-wise, so don’t know if there could be more than these episodes,” Jack admitted, though he did note, "You never know."

Tune in to the debut of The Osbournes Want to Believe on the Travel Channel on Sunday, August 2nd at 10 p.m. ET.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.