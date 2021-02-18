Creepshow Season 2 Gets Trailer and Premiere Date, The Last Drive-in Returns to Shudder in April

April is set to be a big month for Shudder fans, with the streaming service confirming that the month will kick off with an all-new season of Creepshow on April 1st, while the third season of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs will be premiering on Friday, April 16th. Production on the second season of Creepshow was delayed last year when the coronavirus pandemic spread throughout the country, with work on the horrifying series able to resume later in the year. Luckily, the intimate nature of shooting The Last Drive-In doesn't require nearly as large of a crew as Creepshow, with Briggs having been able to host a number of holiday-themed specials as fans awaited the return of the weekly series.

Creepshow is the hit anthology series from showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), based on George A. Romero’s iconic ‘80s classic, featuring twisted tales of monsters, the supernatural, and the unexplained that live up the franchise’s famous tagline, “the most fun you’ll ever have being scared.” Season 2 features Josh McDermott (The Walking Dead), Ashley Laurence (Hellraiser), Keith David (Greenleaf), Ryan Kwanten (Sacred Lies, True Blood), Breckin Meyer (Franklin & Bash), Eric Edelstein (Twin Peaks), Barbara Crampton (Reborn), Ali Larter (The Rookie), C Thomas Howell (The Terror), Iman Benson (#BlackAF), Ted Raimi (Ash vs Evil Dead), Denise Crosby (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Kevin Dillon (Entourage), and others.

In The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, Briggs, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic, presents an eclectic horror movie double feature, interrupting the films to expound upon their merits, histories, and significance to genre cinema. The Last Drive-In premieres on Shudder’s live feed before being made available on demand; proving that an SVOD service can create appointment television, the show’s hashtag, #TheLastDriveIn, has trended in the top 10 on Twitter in the US during the premiere of every episode and special, often reaching number one.

This is only the latest piece of good news for Creepshow fans, as Shudder also confirmed today that it has been renewed for a third season. Better year, while Season 2 is set to premiere on April 1st, Season 3 is expected to debut later this year.

Tune in to the season premiere of Creepshow on April 1st and the season premiere of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs on April 16th.

