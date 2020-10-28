Creepshow Season 2 Adds Marilyn Manson, Denise Crosby, and More

✖

The second season of Shudder's Creepshow was set to kick off earlier this year, only for the coronavirus pandemic to see the program suffer major delays, but with the series heading back into production just last month, the streaming platform has confirmed that Marilyn Manson, Ali Larter, Barbara Crampton, and more have joined the cast of Season Two. The series was developed by The Walking Dead producer Greg Nicotero, which serves as a loving tribute to the 1982 Creepshow film from director George Romero and writer Stephen King, with this new season honoring the debut episodes by enlisting all manner of iconic genre performers.

Per press release, "Joining the star-studded cast are legendary music icon Marilyn Manson (Sons of Anarchy), Ali Larter (The Rookie), Iman Benson (BlackAF), Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator), C. Thomas Howell (Criminal Minds), Denise Crosby (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Breckin Meyer (Robot Chicken), Ted Raimi (The Evil Dead), Kevin Dillon (Entourage), and Eric Edelstein (We Bare Bears). The record-breaking anthology series, executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and based on George A. Romero’s iconic 1982 movie, is currently in production in Atlanta, Georgia. The highly anticipated six-episode second season will premiere exclusively on Shudder in 2021."

It adds, "Shudder previously announced details about four of Season Two’s segments, which will be directed by Greg Nicotero. Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect) and Adam Pally (The Mindy Project) will star in 'Shapeshifters Anonymous' Parts 1 and 2, written by Greg Nicotero, based on a short story by J.A. Konrath (Last Call) about an unlucky soul who finds himself in need of a werewolf support group; Keith David (The Thing), Ashley Laurence (Hellraiser), and Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead) will star in 'Pesticide,' written by Frank Dietz (I Hate Kids), in which an exterminator makes an infernal bargain; and 'Model Kid,' written by returning Creepshow writer John Esposito (Season One’s 'Night of the Paw'), is about a 12-year-old monster fan who turns to hand-built model kits to escape his unhappy reality. Additional titles and directors will be announced soon."

The first season of the series debuted last fall, just in time for Halloween, with the original plans for Season Two allowing audiences to check out new episodes on a similar timeline. Despite the disappointment felt among fans that we have to wait until 2021 for new episodes, subscribers will still be able to tune-in to the all-new A Creepshow Animated Special, which hits the service on October 29th.

Stay tuned for details on Season Two of Creepshow.

