Shudder Renews Creepshow for Season 3, Orders Black Anthology Series

✖

Fans of anthology horror series were given a double dose of good news today, as Shudder confirmed that Creepshow had been renewed for a third season ahead of its Season 2 premiere in April, with the platform also confirmed to be developing an all-new anthology series highlighting Black filmmakers. Production on the second season of Creepshow was underway last year when the coronavirus pandemic saw the series shut down indefinitely, but when production resumed, the streamer was seemingly so excited by the new season that they renewed it for another six-episode season, set to debut later this year on the platform.

“During our Season 2 production, Shudder was so pleased with what they were seeing that they asked us to roll right into production on a brand-new third season that will feature some of our most ambitious stories yet,” executive producer and showrunner Greg Nicotero shared in a statement, per Deadline. “I’m incredibly thankful to the team at Shudder for the opportunity to continue honoring the genre with more gleefully ghoulish tales over not one, but two new seasons of Creepshow this year.”

Despite the Season 2 delays, last year wasn't entirely without Creepshow, as the project took some unconventional steps to deliver audiences frightening experiences. For Halloween, an animated special hit Shudder, featuring two different horror stories. In December, fans were given a holiday special, which saw a story originally designed for Season 2 expanded into an hour-long experience, embracing elements of the holiday.

The new anthology series featuring Black storytellers hasn't earned an official title, though it is slated to debut on both Shudder and AMC+ later this year. Writers currently attached to the project are Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Ezra C. Daniels, Victor LaValle, and Al Letson.

“When we saw the first cut of our Horror Noire documentary, we realized there was a huge untapped reservoir of great Black horror stories that needed to be told, and an extremely talented group of writers and directors ready to tell them,” Shudder General Manager Craig Engler shared in a statement. “While the documentary was a look back at the history of Black horror, this anthology is a showcase for the future and will introduce audiences to fantastic new stories and characters.”

Stay tuned for details on Creepshow before Season 2 premieres on April 1st.

Are you looking forward to these projects? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.