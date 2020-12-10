A Creepshow Holiday Special Trailer Released by Shudder

Horror fans were surely disappointed earlier this year when the coronavirus pandemic forced Season Two of Creepshow to shut down, but Shudder is making sure fans won't have to go the whole year without any Creepshow in their lives, as a new trailer has been unveiled for the upcoming A Creepshow Holiday Special. While fans were given a Halloween special back in October, that project came in the form of an animated event, with social-distancing restrictions being lifted in recent months to allow this new special to unfold in live-action. Check out the trailer for A Creepshow Holiday Special above before it lands on Shudder on December 18th.

In the holiday-themed, hour-long episode, “Shapeshifters Anonymous,” fearing he is a murderer, an anxious man searches for answers for his "unique condition" from an unusual support group. Starring Camp (Pitch Perfect) and Pally (The Mindy Project), the special is written and directed by Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero, based on a short story by J.A. Konrath (Last Call).

“The Spirit of Christmas is alive and well in true Creepshow fashion,” Nicotero shared in a statement. “Reimagining how we look at the holidays and Santa Claus with an outrageous ensemble cast, a myriad of creepy crawlies and a few thrills and chills shouldn't be missed.”

“This year has been Shudder’s biggest and best yet, and we wanted to thank our million-plus members with one last surprise. Greg Nicotero gift-wrapped the perfect present, an irreverent Christmas-themed Creepshow packed with humor, heart, and gore galore,” Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager, added.

This new story was initially revealed as being one segment in the upcoming second season, though it was then expanded to earn an entire special. It's unclear, however, how many of the holiday elements were baked into the premise initially as opposed to how this segment was selected to incorporate seasonal festivities in honor of the holidays and expand into a longer tale of terror.

In addition to this Holiday Special being filmed, production on the rest of Season Two was able to resume earlier this fall. Other stories in the upcoming season were previously described, "Keith David (The Thing), Ashley Laurence (Hellraiser), and Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead) will star in 'Pesticide,' written by Frank Dietz (I Hate Kids), in which an exterminator makes an infernal bargain; and 'Model Kid,' written by returning Creepshow writer John Esposito (Season One’s 'Night of the Paw'), is about a 12-year-old monster fan who turns to hand-built model kits to escape his unhappy reality."

