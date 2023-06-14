Apple TV+ series Silo has been given a quick season two renewal by the streaming service. The Rebecca Ferguson-starring series (which she also executive produces) just premiered at the start of May and still has two episodes left in its first season. The show is created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost (Justified) and will officially be back for a second season. In this week's new episode, launching Friday on Apple TV+, "Hanna," new information causes Juliette to see her family's past differently-and she finally gains access to the silo's biggest secrets.

Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will.

"It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic 'Silo' quickly become Apple's number one drama series," Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a press release. "As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two."

"We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey's novels to life," said Yost. "Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it's an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the Silo."

Ferguson leads an ensemble cast in the sci-fi drama that also includes Common (The Chi, Suicide Squad) as Robert Sims, Emmy nominee Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso, Succession) as Martha Walker, Chinaza Uche (Dickinson) as Paul Billings, Avi Nash (The Walking Dead) as Lukas Kyle, David Oyelowo (Selma) as Holston Becker, Emmy-nominee Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) as Allison Becker, and Academy Award winner Tim Robbins (Mystic River) as Bernard Holland.