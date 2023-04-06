Silo TV Series Gets New Trailer From Apple TV+

Apple TV+'s newest genre-bending hit is almost on the way. On Thursday, Apple TV+ unveiled the second trailer for Silo, a live-action series led by Mission: Impossible star Rebecca Ferguson. Silo is based on the trilogy of bestselling Wool novels by Hugh Howey.

Joining Rebecca Ferguson on the Silo cast is Common (The Chi), Emmy nominee Harriet Walter (Succession), Chinaza Uche (Dickinson), Avi Nash (The Walking Dead), Critics Choice Award and NAACP winner David Oyelowo (Selma), Emmy-nominee Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) and Academy Award winner Tim Robbins (Mystic River).

What is Silo about?

Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will.

Silo is created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost (Band of Brothers, Justified), who also serves as showrunner. Academy Award-nominee Morten Tyldum (Defending Jacob, The Imitation Game) directs the first three episodes. The 10-episode series is produced for Apple TV+ by AMC Studios. The series is executive produced by Yost, Howey, Tyldum and Ferguson alongside Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and Ingrid Escajeda.

"The Wool series is about a closed society on the edge of survival," Howey previously explained in an interview with Wired. "It speaks to how fragile our existence is, how fragile our world can seem, and the struggle to put social systems in place that allow us to hold it all together. I think it really speaks to the hope many of us have that we can improve the human condition, but it also details the dangers this journey is fraught with. What is it about science fiction that excels in examining the human spirit? I think it's that the genre allows us to exaggerate some facet of our nature, or tweak some feature of our environment, and see what bubbles to the surface. It's a wonderful genre to read and an even more exciting one to write."

Silo will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 5th with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through June 30th.