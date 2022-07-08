Smallville Stars' Rewatch Podcast Gets Official Release Date

A premiere date has been revealed for Talk Ville, a new podcast featuring actors Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum rewatching their fan-favorite series Smallville. Welling and Rosenbaum starred together on Smallville as Clark Kent/Superman and Lex Luthor, respectively. The two have remained close since the show went off the air in 2011, and are reuniting again to rewatch the series from the very beginning. The podcast rewatch format has become pretty popular lately on audio shows such as Office Ladies and Fake Doctors, Real Friends, which take fans behind the scenes of The Office and Scrubs, respectively. Now it's time for Talk Ville to provide fans a behind-the-scenes look at Smallville from two actors who made the show a hit.

Talk Ville premieres July 13th from Cumulus Media, with new episodes debuting each subsequent Wednesday, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Podcasts, and other platforms. "With this weekly dose of nostalgia you will get an inside look at what it was like to film each episode and hear fun facts that only those on set could tell you!" the description for Talk Ville reads. "Tag along with Michael and Tom to revisit the iconic series that changed the way you look at one of America's favorite superheroes!"

"I'm glad we're finally able to do this! Looking forward to rewatching the series, sharing stories and revealing insights from my time on Smallville," Welling said in a statement. Rosenbaum added, "Smallville was one of the most successful series on television and it's the most successful thing I've ever been a part of. Rewatching these old episodes with Tom is like going back in time… and it's a happy place."

Rosenbaum hosts his own podcast at Cumulus Media as well. Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum is a popular podcast that invites Rosenbaum's friends in the entertainment business to talk about their careers and personal lives. Welling has been on as a guest, along with Arrow's Stephen Amell, Supernatural's Jensen Ackles, and more.

There have been persistent rumors of a Smallville continuation in the form of an animated series, although nothing official has come out of Warner Bros. yet. The pair teased the project during their press tour for the Smallville 20th anniversary Blu-ray collection last year.

"We're working on animated series that picks up right after our Smallville [finale] and...telling our own story," Welling said during a convention appearance in 2021. "Our vision is that we get Erica. It might be tough to get Allison. But even Sam Jones III [who played Pete Ross] and Lionel Luthor is going to be a big part of that. John Glover wants to do it, we've already been into this. We've already gotten animation, we just don't have the stories yet because Al and Miles are busy doing Tim Burton-like movies. As soon as they are done with that, we're going to do this. I want to be Clark's voice, I want Erica to be Lois's voice. That's going to be the fun of it. I think there's a story that Al and Miles are going to tell that's individual and new and call it a multiverse thing. But let's see where it goes, and it'll be fun, so yeah."

Photo credit M. Caulfield/WireImage via Getty Images