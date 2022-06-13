Smallville Stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum Launch Rewatch Podcast TalkVille

✖

Smallville stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum will launch Talkville, a Smallville rewatch podcast, next month. Debuting on July 13, the series will take a look back at Smallville from the beginning, hosted by the actors who played Clark Kent/Superman and Lex Luthor. The format has been popularized in recent years by series like Office Ladies and Fake Doctors, Real Friends, which take fans behind the scenes of The Office and Scrubs, respectively, with actors from the series being your guide to the stories that shaped your favorite TV shows.

Smallville premiered in 2001 on The CW, and since then, the network has not been able to shake the superhero bug. At present, they have Superman & Lois, which marks the first live-action TV outing for the Man of Steel since Smallville and the first to actively feature an in-costume Superman since Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman almost a decade earlier than that.

Smallville ran for ten seasons, with Welling as the series lead for the whole time. Rosenbaum was a series regular for the first seven seasons. The pair were both approached to reprise their roles in The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths TV event, but Rosenbaum reportedly could not come to financial terms with the network for his cameo, so Welling and his on-screen Lois Lane Erica Durance were there instead.

There have been persistent rumors of a Smallville continuation in the form of an animated series, although nothing official has come out of Warner Bros. yet. The pair teased the project during their press tour for the Smallville 20th anniversary Blu-ray collection last year.

"We're working on animated series that picks up right after our Smallville [finale] and...telling our own story," Welling said during a convention appearance in 2021. "Our vision is that we get Erica. It might be tough to get Allison. But even Sam Jones III [who played Pete Ross] and Lionel Luthor is going to be a big part of that. John Glover wants to do it, we've already been into this. We've already gotten animation, we just don't have the stories yet because Al and Miles are busy doing Tim Burton-like movies. As soon as they are done with that, we're going to do this. I want to be Clark's voice, I want Erica to be Lois's voice. That's going to be the fun of it. I think there's a story that Al and Miles are going to tell that's individual and new and call it a multiverse thing. But let's see where it goes, and it'll be fun, so yeah."

Rosenbaum's podcast, Inside of You, is routinely a place where news breaks due to his informal and penetrating conversations with celebrities.

Here's the official podcast synopsis: Join costars Tom Welling (Clark Kent) and Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor) as they take you behind the scenes of one of the greatest shows of all time, Smallville. With this weekly dose of nostalgia you will get an inside look at what it was like to film each episode and hear fun facts that only those on set could tell you.

