SNL: Jim Carrey Resigns From Playing President-Elect Joe Biden

Jim Carrey is stepping down from portraying president-elect Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live. On Saturday, Carrey announced on Twitter that while he felt that portraying Biden was "comedy's highest call of duty", he's moving on and is proud to be just one actor to portray the character on SNL. Carrey first debuted his take on the president-elect back in October, though his take was met with some criticism from fans during his tenure.

"Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy's highest call of duty," Carrey wrote. "I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that sh*t. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!"

Earlier this fall, SNL creator Lorne Michaels explained that Carrey had previously expressed interest in the role. The fan-favorite funnyman then met with head SNL writer Colin Jost, talks that eventually led to Carrey deciding to board the show, at least for the duration of election season.

“There was some interest on his part. And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was," the executive producer explained. "He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and … [Laughs.] Hopefully it’s funny."

However, while some fans were won over by Carrey's take on Biden, many fans were not with some taking such offense to the portrayal that they soon called for a replacement after Carrey's third appearance. Subsequent appearances also drew a good bit of fan criticism.

With Biden set to be inaugurated as President of the United States on January 20, 2021, Carrey's departure opens the door for a new actor to come in and portray the president-elect for his presidential term. At this time, it is unclear who that actor will be.

Photo By: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images