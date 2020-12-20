Saturday Night Live Viewers Want Jason Sudeikis Or Woody Harrelson Back As Joe Biden With Jim Carrey Gone

Saturday Night Live viewers are angling for Jason Sudeikis or Woody Harrelson back as Joe Biden after Jim Carrey stepped down from the role. Earlier today brought the news that the beloved comedian would be quitting SNL after the hyped acquisition over the summer. NBC’s long-standing show was looking high and low for their version of the politician. Maya Rudolph has made a very fun version of Kamala Harris for a while now, so her return was expected. But a lot of people were taken off-guard when Carrey was revealed as the choice for Biden. Now, with him gone, a lot are thinking the solution resides in the past with Woody Harrelson. He’s played the Vice President before and was appreciated by the fans. Sudeikis also gave it the good old college try previously too.

Carrey wrote, “Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks,I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy’s highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”

My wish for 2021 is that SNL not bring back Jim Carrey to portray Joe Biden. Woody Harrelson all the way. pic.twitter.com/1lS1K2sKky — Rachel Dzanashvili (@rachel_dz) December 1, 2020

SNL boss Lorne Michaels talked about the casting decision earlier this year. Apparently, they had to convince Carrey to come aboard with a special pitch from Colin Jost.

“There was some interest on his part. And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was," Michaels told Vulture. "He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and … [Laughs.] Hopefully it’s funny."

