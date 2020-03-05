Snoop Dogg Producing Reimagined Sherlock Holmes Series

Rapper turned actor & producer Snoop Dogg has signed on to executive produce a TV adaptation of the novel series IQ, TheWrap reports. The books are written by author Joe Ide and present an alternate take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes, focusing on the character of Isaiah Quintabe, described by the trade as “a brilliant 26-year old African American private eye from East Long Beach whose local reputation earned him the nickname IQ.” At this point Snoop Dogg is only attached to the project as a producer and despite what we’d like to see, seems unlikely he’ll be the star.

Alcon Television is set to produce the adaptation with House of Lies creators Matthew Carnahan and Theo Travers attached as creators and executive producers. Deon Taylor (The Intruder, Traffik) will direct. Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove of Alcon Television Group will executive produce along with Charles Roven and Alex Gartner of Atlas Entertainment. Currently no network is attached to the series.

Ide’s novel series consists of four books currently which began with 2016’s IQ. Amazon describes the first book in the series as follows:

“East Long Beach. The LAPD is barely keeping up with the neighborhood’s high crime rate. Murders go unsolved, lost children unrecovered. But someone from the neighborhood has taken it upon himself to help solve the cases the police can’t or won’t touch.”

“They call him IQ. He’s a loner and a high school dropout, his unassuming nature disguising a relentless determination and a fierce intelligence. He charges his clients whatever they can afford, which might be a set of tires or a homemade casserole. To get by, he’s forced to take on clients that can pay.”

“This time, it’s a rap mogul whose life is in danger. As Isaiah investigates, he encounters a vengeful ex-wife, a crew of notorious cutthroats, a monstrous attack dog, and a hit man who even other hit men say is a lunatic. The deeper Isaiah digs, the more far reaching and dangerous the case becomes.”

Being in the public domain, Sherlock Holmes has been played by dozens of actors and in various versions of the character throughout the years which is not something that will stop anytime soon. Batman v Superman and The Witcher actor Henry Cavill will play the part in Legendary’s Enola Holmes, a film starring Millie Bobby Brown as his younger sister. Robert Downey Jr. is also scheduled to return for a third film with Warner Bros., scheduled to arrive in theaters on Christmas in 2021.

(Cover photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)