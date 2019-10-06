Snowpiercer TV Series Gets Epic New Teaser

The latest look at the Snowpiercer television series has officially arrived. During the show’s presence at New York Comic Con, TNT revealed a brief teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action series. The video showcases the series’ bizarre and epic post-apocalyptic setting through a mix of animation, with some live-action footage at the end. Snowpiercer draws inspiration from the graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, and tells the story of a dystopian future where all remaining people live on a speeding train. The cars are divided up based on social standing, eventually causing an uprising from the lower-class people in the back of the train. This teaser comes as the series just endured yet another network change, going from TBS to its original home of TNT.

“We’ve had the unique opportunity to more thoroughly test and explore where this show will best perform,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV, said in a statement. “While we are still adding dramas to TBS (such as Obliterated), after further research and consideration we’ve decided to keep Snowpiercer on TNT. Now that we’ve seen this incredible post-apocalyptic sci-fi series in its entirety, and better understand the audience this show will appeal to, we’re confident it will perform strongest on TNT.”

The graphic novel was adapted into a fan-favorite movie by Bong Joon Ho in 2013, which starred Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton.

“I’m a personal fan of Bong Joon Ho’s epic film and jumped at the chance to honor his original vision, yet expand upon the world and characters with a diverse, award-winning cast,” Sarah Aubrey, Executive VP of Original Programming at TNT, said when the project was initially ordered to series. “Science fiction is the perfect genre to examine issues of race, class, gender and natural resources with thought-provoking and exciting storytelling. Snowpiercer will explore those relevant issues while embarking on a wild, action-filled ride.”

The cast of the Snowpiercer television series includes Jennifer Connelly (Top Gun: Maverick, Alita: Battle Angel), Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World, A Wrinkle in Time), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha), and Alison Wright (The Americans). The series is showrun by Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson.

“It’s been great.” star Aleks Paunovic previously told ComicBook.com. “It’s a massive ensemble. It’s an amazing cast. You know, Jennifer Connelly? Come on. And she’s been nothing but a pleasure to work with. An extremely smart actor. And all the creatives behind it, everybody behind the scenes and the actors, again, huge ensemble. So I’m just feeling very grateful that I get to be put in a spot to watch these people act. And having it on a TV series from a film that I thought was fantastic and them asking me to come aboard, no pun intended, to do the show, it’s been a blessing.”

Snowpiercer is expected to debut in the Spring of 2020 on TNT.