John Krasinski Reveals Why He Sold Some Good News

John Krasinski has revealed his biggest reason for selling Some Good News to ViacomCBS. The star told Rainn Wilson on Hey There Human that it actually comes down to the star’s packed calendar for 2020. He’s tabbed to be starting Jack Ryan soon along with other projects. That wouldn’t leave a ton of time to keep the very popular news show running. After all, he’s been doing this entire thing from his home office. Well, ViacomCBS provided an avenue for the show to continue and the means to devote a ton of time to producing Some Good News. However, the announcement of the show selling was met with some pronounced displeasure from some fans online. The entire enterprise had built up a ton of goodwill and news of the sale made people immediately suspect there was something fishy going on.

"It was one of those things where I was only planning on doing eight of them during quarantine, because I have these other things that I'm going to be having to do very soon, like 'Jack Ryan' and all this other stuff," Krasinski explained to Wilson on Instagram Live. "More than that...writing, directing, and producing -- all those things -- with a couple of my friends was so much… I knew it wouldn’t be sustainable with my prior commitments. I would love to keep doing the show from my office forever. It just wasn’t sustainable.”

Still even with that explanation, it seems like some fans are less than enthused about the show heading to CBS’s programming platforms. Krasinski understands some of the frustrations but it feels like this was the only real option left.

"In eight weeks [Some Good News] went from not existing to now being on one of these huge news networks," Krasinski added. "We have a lot of really fun stuff planned, and I can't wait to dig in. I'm going to be a part of it whenever I can, and I'm going to host a couple [episodes] and bring on a different community of people. But we're really, really excited about it. I've received the most amazingly kind notes about how much that show meant to everyone, but the truth is, it meant no more to anyone than me. That's probably the most emotionally fulfilled I've ever felt in my entire life."

