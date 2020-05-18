John Krasinski Posts Final Episode of Some Good News for Now

As quickly as Some Good News burst onto the scene some two months ago, the fan-favorite web series is sailing off into the unknown. Sunday night, John Krasinski uploaded the eighth episode of the feel-good show to his YouTube channel and heartbreakingly enough, the actor says it will be the last weekly show...for now. Taking on a bottle episode format of sorts, the finale features a look back at some of the show's most popular moments, from the time the actor-turned-filmmaker got the entire cast from Hamilton to perform a song for one lucky fan to the wedding he performed with virtually the entire cast of The Office.

You can see Krasinski's last episode of Some Good News prior to its hiatus above. Though Krasinski continues to suggest the show is just on a break, his final sign-off would seem to suggest otherwise. "On a very personal note, I can tell you that I will never be able to properly articulate just how much this show has meant to me, and what a tremendous honor it has been to share in all of it with you," the actor said.

"Because the truth is, I have been so blown away by the messages I have received saying how joyful this show makes you, how uplifted and inspired you all can be," he added. "But I assure you, all the pleasure and all the inspiration has been mine."

In a follow-up on his Instagram account today, Krasinski shared another heartfelt message to his followers about the short-lived series. "Still reeling from the high flying emotions of last night's episode of @somegoodnews!" Krasinski wrote. "Cannot thank you all enough! Even though the show has taken a break...Good news never does! You are the good news!"

All eight episodes of Some Good News are now available on YouTube.

