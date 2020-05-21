John Krasinski's Some Good News Acquired By ViacomCBS

✖

Just days after John Krasinski's viral online series Some Good News debuted its seemingly final episode, the series has been called up to the big leagues. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that ViacomCBS has acquired the rights to the series after what the trade calls "a massive bidding war." New episodes of the series will debut first on the new version of CBS All Access that will be unveiled later this summer, but there's one catch, Krasinski will no longer be the host. The Jack Ryan and The Office alum will still maintain "some sort of on-air presence" in the series, but a new host will be named at a later date.

"Could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS/Viacom to be able to bring Some Good News to so many more people!" Krasinski said in a statement. "From the first episode, our goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to good news. Never did I expect to be joining the ranks of such a historic news organization as CBS."

After the series makes its debut on CBS All Access it's unclear what other platforms owned by the company will host the new episodes, but the series is now being produced in-house via Comedy Central Productions.

"Comedy Central Productions is excited to partner with John and bring his beloved Some Good News to audiences around the world through ViacomCBS’ family of brands,” Chris McCarthy, Entertainment & Youth Group president said.

Krasinski's series has become a fan-favorite across the internet since it launched in March with the show designed specifically to make the audience feel good and share "some good news" with them. The series was notable for its celebrity guests including a wedding he performed with virtually the entire cast of The Office, a song performed by the entire cast from Hamilton, a virtual prom with musical guests Chance The Rapper, the Jonas Brothers, and Billie Eilish. Several unexpected cameos from around the globe were also shown on the series including David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox, celebrity chef Guy Fieri, and NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

"I can tell you that I will never be able to properly articulate just how much this show has meant to me, and what a tremendous honor it has been to share in all of it with you," Krasinski said in an Instagram post earlier this week after posting the seemingly final episode. "Because the truth is, I have been so blown away by the messages I have received saying how joyful this show makes you, how uplifted and inspired you all can be. But I assure you, all the pleasure and all the inspiration has been mine."

