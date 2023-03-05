Sons of Anarchy Star Teases New Continuation of Franchise

Sons of Anarchy concluded its record-breaking run on FX back in 2014, riding off into the sunset after seven seasons and completing the story of lead character Jax Teller. The franchise has continued with spinoff Mayans M.C., which has been another major hit for FX, but fans have never stopped wondering if there is a way to see more of the Sons from Charming, California. According to Theo Rossi, who starred in all seven seasons of the original series, there may be something new on the way in the near future.

Rossi, who played Juice on Sons of Anarchy, was recently asked about a continuation of the series during a panel for his latest film, Emily the Criminal. Juice, like Jax Teller, died at the end of Sons of Anarchy, but Rossi is teasing a potential reunion with Charlie Hunnam for another SOA ride.

"There might be something coming up where we're all back together, which is insane," Rossi told Deadline during the panel discussion. "If it happens, it's wild, but if it doesn't, it would be perfect and really cool because we also talk every day."

Rossi didn't give any specific details about what this secret project is, but he was asked directly if it was a Sons of Anarchy movie. He cryptically responded by saying, "It's totally different. It's really cool."

Future of the Sons of Anarchy Franchise

There's been no official word about a return to the original Sons of Anarchy franchise, though whatever Rossi is teasing could obviously change that. What is a sure thing, however, is Mayans M.C.

The spinoff series, following a rival motorcycle club in Santo Padre, California, has been a commercial and critical hit for FX over the last few years. Unfortunately for fans of the franchise, Mayans is going to be on the air quite as long as Sons of Anarchy was. FX has already announced that Mayans M.C. will be concluding after the upcoming fifth season, wrapping up the story of EZ and Angel Reyes.

