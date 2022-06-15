Original Sons of Anarchy Star Finally Debuts on Mayans M.C.

✖

By the time Sons of Anarchy came to an end, only a couple of original cast members remained on the show, leaving very few opportunities for a crossover with the Mayans M.C. spinoff series. Chibs, now the SAMCRO president, and Happy already made appearances on Mayans in earlier seasons, but fans have been waiting to see the return of Tig. Played by Kim Coates, Tig Trager was perhaps the biggest fan-favorite character on Sons of Anarchy, and the fact that he was left alive at the end of the series (and promoted to vice president) had fans hoping he would show up on Mayans M.C. at some point.

Tuesday night, during the Season 4 finale of Mayans M.C., that moment finally came. Coates reprised his role as Tig for a couple of scenes, mainly sharing the screen with Emilio Rivera's Marcus Alvarez. The two characters built a bond during Sons of Anarchy and their respect for one another led to a meeting of the minds to try and put a stop to the war between Mayans and Sons.

We won't get into many details as to how that conversation shook out, in an effort not to spoil too much, but Tig finally got his chance to return to the spotlight. Coates had confirmed his return to the franchise earlier in the season.

The war between the Sons and Mayans has been a major focal point of Season 4. Before the season began, co-creator and showrunner Elgin James opened up about the beef between the two clubs.

"I don't think [the past] is ever going to go away," James said. "Once the water breaks the dyke, I don't know if it ever ends. I don't know how you put that back together. We start [the season] off with a bang; we come out swinging. There's more action in the first episode than there was in the three earlier seasons. We will take our time and be patient because we also have to reset ourselves emotionally. But once it starts rolling again, there's no stopping it. [The war] is definitely going to take a season, and it may take the rest of these characters a lifetime."

