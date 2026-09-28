South Park Brings Back Butters With New Season 29 Episode First Look Trailer – Watch Now

South Park is coming back this week with a brand new episode, and the first look at Season 29’s next new entry is putting Butters back front and center. South Park Season 29 kicked off its run this Fall with a major change to its title. Revealing that the show and name of the town would be “South America,” this resulted in one of the most watched premieres for the series across multiple platforms. Now we’re going to see what’s next as the season continues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

South Park Season 29 is currently on a biweekly release schedule with Comedy Central this Fall, and the second episode of the season is going to be hitting on Wednesday, September 30th as part of this changed schedule. The first look trailer for the episode has been revealed, and teases Butters going up against billionaires and data centers in his first big story of the season. You can check it out below.

When Does South Park Season 29 Episode 2 Come Out?

@southpark Butters is unhappy with the data centers that the billionaires are building in our backyards. An all-new episode of South America premieres this Wednesday on Comedy Central at 10/9c and streaming next day on Paramount +. ♬ original sound – South America – South America

South Park Season 29 Episode 2 will be making its debut on Wednesday, September 30th at 10PM ET/PT with Comedy Central, and will be made available for streaming exclusively with Paramount+ the next day. The synopsis episode also puts Butters front and center with, “Butters is unhappy with the data centers that the billionaires are building in our backyards.” Which is a great sign of what’s to come as this new series seemingly is going to continue the shift away from all of its stories and episodes focusing on United States President Donald Trump seen last year.

South Park Season 29 kicked off with a promising premiere that not only returned the focus of the series back on the town and the core four boys with its story, but it used present day events as more of the thematic dressing for the rest of the plot itself. Rather than being dominated by the new characters and stories seen last year, the show has renewed its focus where fans want it to be. And with Butters leading the charge on this next episode, it’s likely going to follow suit in the same way.

What’s Next for South America Season 29?

Courtesy of South Park Studios

Ahead of South Park‘s return for Season 29, it was announced by creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone that the animated series would be changing its name to “South America.” This was a stunt that resulted in a full change for the series’ name, theme song, official website and even characters are using this new name matter-of-factly to reference the town on a whole. This stunt drove a lot of fans to check out the new premiere episode, and thankfully it seems like the name change won’t be dominating the show too much either.

Because the name change is just likely going to be developing in the background, it means each episode can instead focus on a new story impacting the town. With South Park Season 29 now tackling the rise of data centers in small towns like it, we’ll have to see what Butters has to say about the whole thing. What are you hoping to see from Butters in the next South Park episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!