South Park’s New Name Change Goes Even Deeper Than You Think

South Park has revealed that it has changed the name of the long running animated series after 29 long years, and it turns out that the name change goes a lot further than fans might even realize with a surprise update. South Park has been readying for its return to screens with the highly anticipated Season 29 of the animated series, and ahead of its debut it was revealed that the creators have since changed the name of the series to “South America” due to some recent notable events.

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This already seemed like a major gag that South Park was going to be kicking off the Season 29 premiere with, and didn’t really seem to be much of a factor for the new season outside of a few jokes here and there. But it turns out that the “South America” name change goes so deep that South Park‘s official website has not only fully changed its name there, but even changed any reference to South Park in the episode descriptions on the website too. Check out an example below.

South Park Changes Its Name to South America on Official Website

Courtesy of South Park Studios

Ahead of South Park Season 29’s premiere, Paramount shared a press release noting that the show would change its name to “South America” as a reference to the fact that the town’s name would be changed in the coming season. It just seemed like a throwaway gag to make the most out of some recent notable events surrounding President Donald Trump, but then the official South Park Studios website revealed that each of the references to the South Park town name in their scattered descriptions have been altered to “South America” too.

South Park Seasons 27 and 28 introduced a new version of Trump to the official series’ storyline, and with it offered a serialized narrative that played out alongside the usual adventures. It tended to take over much of the new season and took attention away from the main boys, but it’s clear that it’s going to have much more of an impact on the town moving forward. This name change even further reflects this by committing so hard to the bit that even the website changed all of the details too.

What Does This Mean for South Park Season 29?

Courtesy of South Park Studios

South Park Season 29 will officially premiere with Comedy Central on Wednesday, September 16th at 10pm ET/PT, and will then be made available for streaming exclusively with Paramount+ the next day for fans in the United States and other territories. The new season will be continuing further through this Trump thread, and it seems like the name change is going to alter what’s to come in the new season. If Trump’s storyline has a much bigger impact on the town than seen last year, it’s going to be more of a success too.

South Park‘s biggest issue with its episodes last year was that the new Trump storylines were essentially siloed from the ongoing events of the series itself. It wasn’t until the finale that the two stories had collided together, so if this new season takes more of an approach where fans get to see more of the town’s immediate reactions to everything than fans likely will see it as more of an overall success.