27 Years Later, South Park Surprises With Major Kenny Return Fans Have Been Waiting for

South Park has officially kicked off Season 29 of its run this year, and with it has brought back a major face for Kenny that fans have been waiting nearly 30 years for. South Park has been gearing up for the debut of its new season in a huge way as creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone had announced that they were changing the name of the series to “South America.” With the new season making its debut this week at last, the series also made some big moves with Kenny.

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South Park Season 29 has started off its new slate of episodes this year on a very strong foot, and with it brought the core four boys (and Randy Marsh, naturally) back to the center of the action compared to the way they had been shoved to the side in the seasons released last year. And Kenny got more of a focus than he ever did before with King of the Hill and Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge returning to voice the character unmuffled after 27 long years.

South Park Brings Back Mike Judge as Kenny After 27 Years

whoremembers when i used to tweet all of kenny lines during s27 anyways here is all kenny lines of s29ep1 ⚠️KENNY UNMUFFLED VOICE IN 2026🥺 pic.twitter.com/B3uPRijrQO — JC┆KENRIETTA NATION (@princessknnyirl) September 17, 2026

Kenny’s muffled voice within his hoodie had been one of South Park’s longest running gags through its earliest years, but fans finally got to hear what he sounded (and looked) like with the hood down during South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut in 1999. It was a huge deal for the feature film outing for the franchise, and even bigger deal as Mike Judge actually voiced the brief line during the pivotal scene. But he returned to voice the character in South Park Season 29’s premiere episode, “South American Biker Gangs,” as part of a big way to kick off the season.

As kids around town star to get their own E-Bikes, Kenny is one of the kids who ends up trying to reach out to Randy and the adults over the fact they should find peace. And without wearing his traditional hoodie, fans get to hear much more of Mike Judge’s Kenny voice for much longer than he did in his own feature film release. But after crossing Randy, Kenny soon finds himself dying in an explosion thanks to a bomb that Randy and the others had planted on him. This was also the first time Kenny died in quite a while.

What Does This Mean for Kenny’s Future in South Park Season 29?

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South Park has been paying much more close attention to its serialized stories in the past few years, and Season 27 and 28 last year did that in the most forward way possible. But this season is already teasing that it’s going to be making a big move too with Kenny’s death sparking the end of the E-Bikes in town. With the name of the town already being renamed to South America, and now Kenny’s death, it’s likely that this will be the final time we see Kenny in the season overall.

It feels a bit unlikely that we’ll see Kenny return in a future episode as the animated series hasn’t been playing too loosely with its big events of the past year. Changes made to the canon have remained that way, and that might end up being the same for Kenny as it’s clearer than ever that South Park is building towards some other new grand plan for this season. Make sure you catch up with the premiere now streaming with Paramount+.