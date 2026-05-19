South Park Season 29 Confirms Release Date & Schedule With First Look

South Park has finally set a return date for the long running animated series as Comedy Central has announced the release date and schedule for Season 29 with a first look teaser. South Park made its grand return to TV screens last year with some big shake ups behind the scenes. Following some back and forth between Paramount and creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, South Park had signed a new exclusive deal to produce new episodes of the series for five years at $300 million USD a year.

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This resulted in South Park returning last year for ten new episodes, and they counted for both Seasons 27 and 28 in production. That means South Park is returning to Comedy Central on September 16th with Season 29 of the animated series. As part of the announcement for the premiere date of the new season, Comedy Central has also confirmed release dates for five additional episodes following the premiere. You can check out the teaser for South Park Season 29 below.

South Park Season 29 Episode Release Schedule Confirmed

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South Park Season 29 will officially premiere with Comedy Central on Wednesday, September 16th at 10pm ET/PT, and will then be made available for streaming exclusively with Paramount+ the next day for fans in the United States, Canada, and Australia (with episodes also being available in worldwide territories on a different schedule). New episodes of the animated series will then be airing on Wednesdays thereafter, and will be launching on September 30, October 14, October 28, November 11, and November 25. The full breakdown for the schedule is as such:

September 16th

September 30th

October 14th

October 28th

November 11th

November 25th

South Park Season 29 seems to be confirmed for only six episodes thus far, but it’s yet to be revealed if this is all fans will get to see from its 2026 comeback. The deal with Paramount means that the show will need to release ten episodes a year, so we’ll likely get an update on the final four episodes once the show gets back up and running. But it makes a lot of sense that the schedule isn’t laid out too far.

How Many Episodes Will South Park Season 29 Have?

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When South Park returned to air last year, it had a number of schedule shake ups due to production issues behind the scenes. Parker and Stone admitted that they initially had trouble following up from the season premiere, and through the season this ended up resulting in a few weeks of delay between each episode. The current schedule has it on a bi-weekly basis, but this could change once Season 29 is in full production as is usually the case for South Park.

The final four episode releases could get bumped even further if the first six episodes don’t release as planned, so it’s likely that they haven’t set a date for the rest of the season in order to avoid repeating the delays from last year. South Park Season 29 is starting off on a much stronger foot than last year thanks to this early schedule confirmation, however, so we’ll see how it takes shape this Fall.

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