South Park Finally Gives Tweek x Craig Their Own Episode After 9 Years

South Park Season 29 has made major waves with fans over its episodes thus far, but the latest has gotten some of the best responses yet as Tweek and Craig have their first focus episode in nearly ten years. South Park has been making adjustments after everything that happened with Seasons 27 and 28 last year with a refocusing on the town and its core characters. The episodes seen thus far have been character driven for the most part, and that’s especially true for the penultimate episode of the season.

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South Park Season 29’s “We Be Clubbin’” sees the series shifting further away from any of its overt political commentary following the United States midterm elections (as evident by PC Principal’s retcon upon his return), and with it hilariously also addresses a major fan complaint with its last episode. After revealing that they “forgot” Tweek and Craig’s anniversary, the episode itself is the first focus story for the duo in nine long years as they get some very real development.

South Park Season 29 Focuses on Tweek x Craig at Last

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South Park Season 29 Episode 5’s “We Be Clubbin‘” sees Craig get very involved in club sports. Cartman and the rest of the school realize that while they have been focusing on so many other things, Tweek and Craig’s anniversary had slipped by. It turned out this was the same case for Craig as he also forgot and thus it leads to Tweek getting involved with club sports to get closer to him. But this hilariously seems like a response to some of the fan complaints that had popped up online this past month. Which usually isn’t South Park‘s style.

October 28th was the 11th anniversary of the classic Season 19 episode, “Tweek x Craig,” where Tweek and Craig were forced into a relationship together thanks to the fact that girls around town had drawn a lot of art shipping the two together. Their relationship has stayed firm for all these years since, but they rarely have had a focus on that actual dynamic. The last episode that focused on them came during Season 21’s “Put it Down” back in 2017. So this was a welcome return for the duo for those heavily invested fans who wanted to see more of them.

What’s Next for Tweek x Craig in South Park?

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With the 11th anniversary going by and South Park choosing to instead focus on other things, supporters of the Tweek x Craig relationship had been very vocal online about the episodes instead introducing characters like Little Randy. Seemingly as a way to both poke fun at the contingent of these fans and genuinely address the idea, the episode has Cartman openly apologize to the duo for forgetting about the anniversary. Then it makes the entire episode about that fact.

South Park has had a history of directly addressing fans and critics in the episodes themselves, but this is one of the few examples where they seemingly catered to a contingent of fans online. It ended up in a fun episode as a result, so maybe they might do more of this in the future. But then again, it won’t be long before South Park pokes fun at the rest of the world especially with its finale coming soon.

How are you feeling about South Park Season 29 so far? Did you like the new Tweek x Craig episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.