South Park Teases Tweek x Craig Return in New Season 29 Episode First Look Trailer – Watch Now

South Park Season 29 has been going back to its roots with all of its episodes so far, and the next episode is promising another return with the first look at a new Tweek and Craig episode coming our way. South Park might have made a big swing when it first made its debut with the reveal of its name change to “South America,” and has made even bigger swings in the episodes since, but it’s also made sure to return the focus of the episodes to each of the boys themselves.

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South Park Season 29 has had a few adventures with the boys so far, but the next episode of the series is teasing a return to the fan favorite duo of Tweek and Craig as the two of them get involved with club sports. With the next episode of the season coming later today, Wednesday, November 11th, South Park has dropped the first look promo for the new episode that you can check out in action below.

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South Park Season 29 Episode 5 is titled “We Be Clubbin’” and will be making its debut with Comedy Central on Wednesday, November 11th at 10PM ET/PT before being available to stream exclusively with Paramount+ the next day in the United States, Canada and Australia. Tweek and Craig has become one of the more popular late series changes that fans have loved to see add to the overall canon, and thankfully this season won’t be going by without a new update on how the two of them have been doing.

As for what’s happening with the duo in the episode itself, it’s titled “When club sports take over Craig’s afternoons and weekends, Tweek signs up to spend more time with him. Soon his whole family struggles to keep up.” It’s returning to the relationship dynamic between the two of them as Tweek misses out on Craig, and those usually result in some fun episodes when they are the full focus. Especially after it’s been such a long time since the series focused on the two of them on their own. Given all of the new changes to the show, bringing back a classic dynamic like this is a great sign.

What’s Next for South Park Season 29?

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As for the rest of South Park Season 29, it’s quickly running through its final slate of previously scheduled episodes for the year. There’s only one episode left scheduled for the season as confirmed by Paramount releasing on Wednesday, November 25th. Part of the initial deal between Paramount and South Park series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone was to release ten episodes a year over the next five years, but this only accounts for six of those episodes. That means there are still four potential episodes left unaccounted for.

This ended up resulting in the release of two new seasons last year with both South Park Season 27 and 28 running for five episodes each across a single ten episode run, and that might end up being the case here if we get a Season 30 making its debut later this year. But with also such a milestone season, that might not be on the way until next year. What are you hoping to see from the rest of South Park Season 29? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.