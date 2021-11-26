South Park: Post COVID Movie Reveals Shocking Fate for Fan-Favorite Character

South Park: Post COVID, the first of fourteen animated specials that will stream exclusively on Paramount+ from the iconic series, has arrived and with it a glimpse into the future. Since it will be impossible to talk about the shocking end to the episode without disclosing many other revelations, Spoilers follow! As the episode opens, it’s decades later from the South Park we know and our lead boys are now grown men. Stan has moved away but is drawn back to his hometown after none other than Kenny McCormick, now a brilliant scientist, has passed away. That shouldn’t be a surprise, and neither should the closing minute of the special, but it confirms a dark future for one South Park fan-favorite.

As the grown-up Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and other characters from the series look for clues in Kenny’s lab as to what happened to who and what he was after they discover a name, an associate of Kenny’s named Victor Chouce. Described as Kenny’s right hand man it’s revealed that he’s been locked up in an asylum for years, and an attempt to contact him is rebuffed since someone in the group isn’t vaccinated (it’s funnier in context than just reading it here, go watch it! Link below!). By the episode’s end though we realize that Victor Chouce is just a fancy way of saying Victor Chaos, the supervillain alter ego of none other than Butters Stotch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans of South Park know Butters’ alter-ego well, having appeared throughout the show as a “super villain” with hopes of world domination and…chaos. As the episode’s conclusion implies, it seems like the Professor Chaos side of Butters has taken over fully, but since we don’t actually see Butters we can’t say for sure. What we can pretty firmly guess though is that the open-ended conclusion of this Paramount+ special will lead directly into the next one, which has already been confirmed to be released in December of this year. We can only assume that a full-powered Professor Chaos will finally make an appearance in the episode.

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone said prreviously in a statement. “When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

You can watch South Park: Post COVID on Paramount+ with a subscription