South Park Season 25 Now Streaming on HBO Max

South Park Season 25 is now streaming on HBO Max, with the premiere episode “Pajama Day” currently available on the streaming service, at the time of writing this. South Park Season 25 will consist of six initial episodes, and it is currently unclear whether or not additional episodes will be added (season 6B) or if the next batch of episodes will simply be “Season 26”. South Park creators Trey Paker and Matt Stone signed a deal with ViamcomCBS last year, which guarantees at least six more seasons of the show coming to Comedy Central.

There may be some confusion for anyone who has cut the proverbial cable as to where and how South Park is streaming. The new ViacomCBS deal with South Park also tasked Parker and Stone with producing 14 South Park “specials” exclusively for Paramount+ streaming service; South Park’s extended specials have been the only new franchise content released since December of 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Because the South Park Viacom CBS deal was in Summer of 2021, only the two specials released after that point are currently streaming on Paramount+: South Park: Post COVID and South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid. South Park Season 1 – 24, South Park: The Pandemic Special, South ParQ: Vaccination Special, and now South Park season 25 are all currently streaming on HBO MAx.

Here’s a synopsis for South Park Season 25 premiere, “Pajama Day”:

After failing to show respect for their teacher, PC Principal revokes Pajama Day privileges for the entire 4th grade class. Cartman is distraught. The kids aren’t going to stand for it but PC Principal refuses to back down.

Back when South Park’s deal with ViacomCBS was announced, Trey Parker and Matt Stone jokingly spoke of how long they would be doing the series, which began in 1997:

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years. When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

South Park is currently streaming content on both HBO Max and Paramount+.