South Park Skate Decks Revealed by Bear Walker

South Park and Bear Walker have teamed up for a new collection of Skate Decks, and the new set features none other than the ever-so-lovable Kenny. South Park and Bear Walker have revealed the "Oh My God! They Killed Kenny Collection, a series of handcrafted carved-out skate decks with gorgeous and perfectly on-theme designs. As the title implies, the collection features Kenny in several harrowing scenarios and consists of Death Finds Kenny, Dead Kenny, Kenny Goes to Heaven, and Kenny Goes to Hell. Dead Kenny, Kenny Goes to Heaven, and Kenny Goes to Hell are all deck-only offerings and retail for $95, while Death Finds Kenny includes the wheels and is incredibly limited, so it retails for $300. You can check out the new collection on the next slide, and you can order the full collection right here.

Dead Kenny features artwork of Kenny with an open chest and stomach, showing the bones, intestines, and rats underneath. Meanwhile, Kenny Goes to Heaven features Kenny's on the ground as his soul leaves his body and heads towards the clouds, and Jess can be seen waiting for him. Underneath the road are flames, giving the suggestion of what's on the other side.

In Kenny Goes to Hell, Kenny is still on the ground but the image is moved up, with his soul heading towards the Devil, who is standing in a swirl of fire. As for Death Finds Kenny, the artwork features Kenny being followed by Death, who is picking Kenny up off the ground. This edition is limited to 200 and is limited to 5 per person who purchases it.

The ship date on Death Finds Kenny is February 1st, and that is also true of the other three in the collection. You can find the official description for Death Finds Kenny below.

"This Official Death Finds Kenny Deck is the signature carved-out deck from our South Park x Bear Walker "Oh My God! They Killed Kenny Collection". This board is handcrafted using cutting-edge technology and old-school woodworking techniques. The design features custom artwork on top of our patented Underbite grip. This is a natural product, so wood grain may vary. The board comes complete with custom purple wheels and a numbered, holographic Certificate of Authenticity card."

Deck dimensions: 9.5" × 32"

Edition size of 200.

As per our return policy, limited edition boards are final sale items.

Orders ship on February 1st. Purchases are limited to the US and Canada.

Limited purchase of 5 per person.

Artwork created in collaboration with Bear Walker, Rupert Gruber, and South Park.

What do you think of the new collection? Let us know in the comments!