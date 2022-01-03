Fan Favorite Controversial Netflix Series Gets Second Season Release Date

Steve Carrell, John Malkovich, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, and Ben Schwartz return to duty in the second season of Netflix’s Space Force on February 18th. On Tuesday, Netflix announced the comedy’s return date and revealed the first key art poster and images from the new season. You can see them below. Space Force is a workplace comedy set in the new branch of the United States Armed Forces. It follows the supposedly bright minds and brave souls attempting to lay the groundwork for its future. The series reunites Carrell with showrunner Greg Daniels after working together on The Office.

Space Force began filming its second season in May. Reports suggest Netflix paid Carrell $1 million per episode to return for the show’s second season. He’s credited as the show’s star, co-creator, and one of its executive producers.

Per Netflix’s synopsis, “A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance. From co-creators Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office), Space Force is a new kind of workplace comedy, where the stakes are sky high and the ambitions even higher. John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz also star, alongside co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake. Howard Klein/3Arts (The Office) serves as executive producer, with Daniels as showrunner.”

Are you looking forward to the second season of Space Force? Let us know in the comments. Keep reading to see the first photos from the new season.

