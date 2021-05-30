Steve Carell's Space Force Begins Production on Season 2 of Netflix Series

✖

General Naird (Steve Carrell) and his crew are getting boots back on the moon. The second season for Space Force Netflix'shas officially started to film in Canada, with members of the show's ensemble posing together for pictures to share on social media. Both Ben Schwartz (F. Tony Scarapiducci) and Tawny Newsome (Captain Angela Ali) have shared pictures alongside Diana Silvers (Erin Naird), Jimmy O. Yang (Dr. Chan Kaifang), and Don Lake (General Bradley Gregory) celebrating the start of production.

"Did someone buy a bag of tiny oranges cuz these are are a bunch of cuties," Newman wrote this week on Instagram. "Yes, I stole my own caption from stories. I didn't know we were doing grid posts but Jimmy did so now I can too. Space Force Season 2 let's gooooo."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes)

Netflix officially renewed the series last November, despite the writer's room getting back together at the height of a global pandemic in July. The series was created by Carell and The Office (US) creator Greg Daniels. For Season 2, Norm Hiscock — a writer that worked with Daniels on Parks and Rec and King of the Hill — joined the writing staff as co-showrunner.

Though the series didn't fare well with critics, it became one of Netflix's most popular debuts and managed to get a 74-percent Fresh Audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to Carell and the aforementioned cast returning, John Malkovich is also expected to return for the show's sophomore outing.

"Yeah, John Malkovich is very funny. I mean, he'll just do it," Daniels previously told us of Malkovich's role. "That's not the primary thing that he's known for. But if you looked at some of the Coen Brothers stuff like Burn After Reading, he's quite funny. And he's very funny in this, I mean, what a treat to get him involved. It's awesome."

The first season of Space Force is now streaming on Netflix. Season Two has yet to set a release window with the streamer.

What'd you think of Space Force? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat!