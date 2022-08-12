Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Provides Update on New TV Series Projects

Todd McFarlane talked about his upcoming animated series. Comicbook.com caught up with the Spawn creator to talk about everything going on with that project and his toy empire. During the conversation with Jim Viscardi, McFarlane discussed an interesting stop-motion project he has in the pipeline. It seems as though they're planning to use his action figures as a part of the show. With the quality and build of these toys, it would be interesting to see such an approach on a small screen or a streamer. Check out what he had to say right here.

"This is the one with Tom Lennon, funny guy, brilliant actor," McFarlane began. "He came to me with this idea, this stop-motion animation. He said it would be cool if we could do it with your toys and stuff. So, we pitched that to 'the people who be,' because Tom worked with them on a couple of other projects. It's just a goofy, stop-motion, mature thing that looks like it should be for kids, but it won't be. In the vein of South Park, and Team America [World Police]. Those kinds of things. If you like that sort of silly humor, then that's what that's about.

The Spawn creator also talked about how progress on that Spawn movie was going later in our conversation. Things are moving along, with an announcement to come at New York Comic-Con.

"I get it, because we're living in a weird time, in the pandemic, and nobody wants to say anything, because you don't know what's going to happen and whatever else," McFarlane explained. "But we as a collective team are doing what needs to be done to keep this moving. We put a little bit of pressure on ourselves to say, 'Can we have by midyear something really big and tangible to go public with?' Which is not only to backtrack on the people we've added, but to also say, 'And we sold it to a studio.' Something that's really tangible. That it's like we're not just farting around."

"I know when people don't get concrete names and information and stuff, and when I have to say, 'Stuff's happening. Just wait,' that's not very satisfying answer, which is essentially what I'm saying. And that's what's frustrating, because I know that it's way more than that happening. And you know, dealing on the Hollywood front, with all the stuff, there are lots and lots of things going on that have yet to be sort of announced," he added. "But yeah, I fall in that same bucket, but at least we're all rowing in the same direction right now. So I think there's a bit of a distraction, but now, I think we're all pretty focused here, and everybody wants the same goal, which is, 'Let's take this thing to the next level. Come on, guys, let's go.'"

Would you watch this animated show? Let us know down in the comments!