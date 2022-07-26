Todd McFarlane Reveals When He Will Make Big Spawn Movie Announcement

Todd McFarlane offered some new updates on that Spawn movie. He has a big announcement coming up and is already teasing what's in store. Comicbook.com managed to sit down with the comics legend at San Diego Comic-Con last week. During the conversation, he laid out. McFarlane actually said that the creative team had a big debate about possibly announcing the news at the convention. "I just thought it might be a little early," he admitted. It looks like New York Comic-Con might be a bit of a better fit because there's a more clear window. Some crossovers are set to be announced there. McFarlane also said that there

The Spawn creator told Comicbook.com about the progress on the movie earlier this year. McFarlane offered hints that these kind of comments were coming up at some point this year. Check out what he said then.

"I get it, because we're living in a weird time, in the pandemic, and nobody wants to say anything, because you don't know what's going to happen and whatever else," McFarlane explained. "But we as a collective team are doing what needs to be done to keep this moving. We put a little bit of pressure on ourselves to say, 'Can we have by midyear something really big and tangible to go public with?' Which is not only to backtrack on the people we've added, but to also say, 'And we sold it to a studio.' Something that's really tangible. That it's like we're not just farting around."

"I know when people don't get concrete names and information and stuff, and when I have to say, 'Stuff's happening. Just wait,' that's not very satisfying answer, which is essentially what I'm saying. And that's what's frustrating, because I know that it's way more than that happening. And you know, dealing on the Hollywood front, with all the stuff, there are lots and lots of things going on that have yet to be sort of announced," he added. "But yeah, I fall in that same bucket, but at least we're all rowing in the same direction right now. So I think there's a bit of a distraction, but now, I think we're all pretty focused here, and everybody wants the same goal, which is, 'Let's take this thing to the next level. Come on, guys, let's go.'"

