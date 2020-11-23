Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends Episode Contains a Warning on Disney+

✖

An episode of Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends on Disney+ now contains a content warning, alerting viewers to potentially racially insensitive content. The disclaimer appears ahead of the third episode of the series, "Sunfire", warning viewers that the stereotypes in the episode "were wrong then and are wrong now" and offers viewers a chance to see how stories impact society by visiting www.Disney.com/StoriesMatter.

The disclaimer is presented onscreen for 12 seconds before the episode begins and reads as follows:

"This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together. Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe. To learn more about how stories have impacted society, visit: www.Disney.com/StoriesMatter."

This isn't the first time this disclaimer has been seen ahead of content on Disney+. It also appears in front of films such as Dumbo, Peter Pan, and more and for viewers that do go to check out the Stories Matter page, they'll find Disney's full initiative for adding content warnings to films and other content, including examples of content with problematic depictions and why they are damaging.

What makes the disclaimer on the "Sunfire" episode of Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends so interesting is that while this episode gets a disclaimer, another episode of the series has notably been left off the streaming service. The episode "The Quest of the Red Skull" has been left off of Disney+ entirely, though this is not the only time the episode has been omitted from the Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends roster. That episode, which contains direct depictions of Adolf Hitler, the Nazi swastika, and the use of the phrase "Heil Hitler" is frequently excluded from any syndicated package.

Spider-Man and His Amazing friends is an animated television series that ran from 1981 to 1983 and saw Spider-Man and his friends Iceman and Firestar team up to fight villains across the Marvel Universe.

