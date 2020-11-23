Nick Fury Disney+ Series Rumored to Start Production Next Year

✖

Before long, Samuel L. Jackson will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as former SHIELD director Nick Fury. As it stands now, SHIELD is still disbanded within Marvel Studios' MCU and Fury is technically a rogue agent acting alone. That is, of course, until a further property confirms he has actually started SWORD amongst the stars, a space-faring replacement for SHIELD. Regardless, the character is set to have a major role in an upcoming series on Disney+, one that may start filming sooner than thought.

The Fury production note comes from Murphy's Multiverse and ace scooper Charles Murphy, who says Fury is in the cards to be produced with the next batch of Marvel Studios shows. The site suggests the series will likely film by mid-2021, sometime after Moon Knight and She-Hulk finally start to roll cameras in the earliest parts of next year.

After Jackson voiced frustration in a dwindling role in the MCU, the actor sat down with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and discussed an expanded role. That chat led to an appearance in Captain Marvel, and is something that likely helped push a Fury-centric series into development.

“Sam was very funny in this roundtable we did talking about how he’d disappeared for a while," Feige said last summer. "He shows up in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and then he’s not in Captain America: Civil War and hadn’t been in a number of the movies for a while. I remember meeting with him two years ago and saying, ‘I know it’s been a while, Sam. Here is our plan. 2019 is going to be the year of Fury.’ And we walked him through young, two-eyed Fury in Captain Marvel, the one poignant shot of him in Endgame and seeing him in [Spider-Man]. And it’s fun now to see the year of Fury complete.”

It has yet to be revealed if the upcoming series is actually a Fury show per se or the speculated SWORD series that could eventually lead into a Secret Invasion storyline around Captain Marvel 2.

The Fury series has yet to set a release date.

