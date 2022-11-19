Spider-Man Fan Art Shows What Lana Condor Could Look Like as Silk

Sony is getting ready to develop a whole slew of streaming series based on their lineup of Spider-Man characters, and they just announced that the first series will be based on Silk. Silk: Spider Society is being developed for Amazon Prime along with all of their other series and will be written and produced by The Walking Dead's Angela Kang, who will also serve as showrunner. There aren't any announcements as to who will play the character, but as with all major projects that haven't been cast, fans have some input. One fan thinks that X-Men: Apocalypse and To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Lana Condor should play the character and even design how she could look.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink created a new design that shows off how Condor could look as Silk for Sony's upcoming Spider-Man series based on the character. The costume is pretty accurate and transitions well in live-action. It features the character's signature look and is equipped with the scarf over her face. You can check out the fan art below!

When the series was announced, Kang released a statement, which reads: "I'm beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career. I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive into my first challenge-bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen, "

Silk is Cindy Moon, a character who debuted in Amazing Spider-Man comics in the mid 2010s, created by writer Dan Slott and artist Humberto Ramos.

In the retcon origin story, Cindy was a Korean-American girl who was present on the class trip where Peter Parker was bitten by a radioactive spider; after Peter was bitten, Cindy was also bitten and gained her own version of spider-themed abilities. However, when Cindy was unable to control her powers she was taken away by a would-be mentor (Ezekiel)and spent years training, before being locked away in a facility with other Spider-powered warriors, in effort to hide form the Multiversal stalker of all Spider-warriors, Morlun. When Peter Parker/Spider-Man finally defeated Morlun, Cindy was freed back into the world and became the hero Silk.

Amazon Prime describes the series as follows: "Based on characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, Silk: Spider Society is inspired by the Marvel comics and follows Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk."

