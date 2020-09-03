Amazon May Be Streaming Home for Sony's Spider-Man TV Shows

✖

News broke today that Sony Pictures Television has a robust slate of Marvel characters they're bringing to the small screen, and the studio just might have found their streaming partner. According to Deadline, Sony is in early talks with Amazon Prime Video to be their streaming partner for the content which will begin with a live-action series of the Spider-Man character Silk. There's a massive web of issues to resolve and talks that need to be completed for these shows to even get off the ground anyway, but the trade notes that the shows will likely premiere on a linear television platform first but stream exclusively on Amazon after airing.

The Marvel shows from Sony would mark the latest collaboration between Sony and Amazon, having previously worked on Sneaky Pete, The Tick, and now the critically acclaimed adaptation of The Boys. The studio and the streamer are also developing television adaptations of The Wheel of Time and A League of Their Own to debut on Prime sometime in the future.

Lauren Moon is in talks to write the Silk TV show for Sony, having previously worked on Good Trouble as well as Atypical. She is also Korean-America like Silk, so fans believe Moon could give better insight into the star's multicultural upbringing. Created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man, Silk, real name Cindy Moon, was revealed to be a classmate of Peter Parker who was also bitten by a radioactive spider. Her character has similar powers to Peter but with an even more enhanced spider sense ability.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse are set to serve as executive producers under their shared production banner for the series, and seemingly any of Sony's Marvel shows. They will join Amy Pascal in overseeing the project as Sony Pictures Television also lends its production assistance.

News of the Silk TV series comes after the character's name has popped up for other Spider-related projects at Sony, having previously been up for her own feature film. Sony Pictures had begun development on the character for the big screen in 2018, but that project has seemingly morphed into the new TV series. The heroine was also tied to a possible Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse spinoff starring female leads including Silk, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Women. No details on those projects were included in today's reports, but the success of the original Spider-Verse certainly make it a possibility. Sony's insistence on a multiverse of Spider-Man properties occupying the big and small screen could also pay off big time in the end.