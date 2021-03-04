Silk: New Showrunner, Casting Details Reportedly Revealed for Sony's Marvel Series

✖

A lot of characters from the Marvel Comics universe are set to head to the small screen in the coming years, between an array of Marvel Studios series set for Disney+, and Sony series that are expected to debut on Amazon Prime. The first series announced for the latter category is Silk, a live-action series that is expected to follow the story of Cindy Moon. While details have been relatively slim since the series was announced last year, a new report from The Illuminerdi sheds light on how the cast and crew of the series are coming together. The report indicates that Sang Kyu Kim (The Walking Dead, Jupiter's Legacy) is set to serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series.

The report also includes a casting description for Cindy Moon, who is described as a Korean-American between 19 and 29 years old who is a kid from Queens who is on her own for the first time. Although she’s a total beginner in law enforcement and fighting crime, she is said to love the feeling of beating up criminals to let her frustrations out, and has an affinity for ‘80s and ‘90s pop culture. She also struggles with her identity and heritage, but she tries to focus on her family, friends, and relationships.

While there's no telling exactly who will be cast in the lead role, the report also reveals that producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller have reportedly met with actress Adeline Rudolph, who is best known for her role on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and currently appears on Riverdale.

Good Trouble and Atypical alum Lauren Moon was previously in talks to write the Silk series. The show will be part of Lord and Miller's overall deal to develop Spider-Man-themed TV shows.

“We are so grateful to everyone at Sony Pictures Television for choosing to partner with us and expand our enduring relationship with the studio,” Lord and Miller said in a statement when that deal was first announced. “Together we aim to make groundbreaking work of the highest quality and integrity, and to place that work in convenient proximity to your eyeballs and earholes, wherever you may be.”

