Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical Shuts Down Tour Due to Coronavirus

Nickelodeon hit it out of the park with their musical interpretation of SpongeBob SquarePants, which opened to extremely positive critical reviews and has brought in audiences since it launched. Unfortunately due to the unprecedented issues with the coronavirus Nickelodeon has announced that they are shutting down the North American tour for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, and they released an official statement announcing the show’s closing. The statement reads “Due to the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, The SpongeBob Musical North American Tour is closing. Thank you to the cast, crew, musicians, production team, and fans of Bikini Bottom. We’ve had the best days ever with you.”

Nickelodeon didn’t want to close the tour down, but with cases everywhere rising, especially in New York, it just made sense. You can find their full statement below.

Since the SpongeBob SquarePants Musical launched it has been nominated for a myriad of Tony Awards, including for Best Musical, Best Book, Best Original Score, Best Male Leading Performance, Best Male Featured Role, Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design, Best Direction, Best Choreography, and Best Orchestrations.

The cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton, and Christina Sajous as Sandy Cheeks. The ensemble will also include Kyle Matthew Hamilton, Katie Lee Hill, Curtis Holbrook, L’ogan J’ones, Jai’len Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn McClelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Bryonha Parham, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, JC Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., Allan Washington.

“Brilliantly reimagining the beloved Nickelodeon series, Broadway’s best creative minds bring the musical to life with humanity, heart and pure theatricality. Be there when SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face catastrophe – until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage. Get ready to explore the depths of theatrical innovation at SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, where the power of optimism really can save the world. Buy your tickets today at SpongeBobBroadway.com!”