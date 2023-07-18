Squid Game Star Teases Jedi Master Role in Star Wars: The Acolyte

Lucasfilm has been developing a new Star Wars series for Disney+ that will be very different from anything we’ve seen in the franchise before, and fans are impatiently waiting for a sneak peek. The Acolyte will be the first Star Wars series set outside of The Mandalorian universe and will be set during the High Republic, about 100 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Leslye Headland is serving as showrunner for the series, and it will feature a pretty diverse cast that includes a Squid Game star. Entertainment Weekly recently sat down with Headland, Amandla Stenberg (Bodies, Bodies, Bodies), and Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), where the latter teased his Jedi role in The Acolyte.

“I didn’t know that I’d be playing a Jedi master,” the Squid Game star revealed. “And this is a huge opportunity, which I’m still extremely grateful for. And to be playing in a film that I really enjoyed watching is still surreal for me. I can’t believe I’m playing a Jedi master and I get to use a lightsaber!”

“Back in the day, I thought it was just a cool film, full of surprises. Now as an older person, I realize the topics that they talk about are much deeper than what’s first perceived. And actually working on the project, I understand more of the themes and the topics that they talk about. And I really get to explore the emotions and express the themes and the topics very well. On the first day on set, I felt really excited going in, but day by day, as we go deep into the shooting, I have this responsibility that I really, really, really want to do this well. And I focus and concentrate on how I can do this better. So it’s not just fun.” The Squid Game star added about Star Wars.

Who Stars in The Acolyte?

The Acolyte is set to star Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Jodie Turner-Smith (Murder Mystery 2), Dafne Keen (Logan), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), Margarita Levieva (Revenge) and Charlie Barnett (You). During Star Wars Celebration, it was revealed that Joonas Suotamo (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) will be in the show, but not as Chewbacca, instead, the series will feature the actor as a new Wookiee and Jedi, Kelnacca.

The Acolyte currently doesn’t have release date set but is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in 2024. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Star Wars: The Acolyte as we learn it.

